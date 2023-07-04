Wimbledon 2023 Round 1: Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing Preview and Prediction

Jun 1, 2023; Paris,France; Frances Tiafoe (USA) during his match against Asian Karatsev on day five at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe will begin his journey at the Wimbledon Championships today by taking on China’s Yibing Wu in the opening round. It will be a battle between the American against the Chinese player on the Independence Day of the United States, the 4th of July. Moreover, following the exits of Coco Gauff and Venus Williams in the first rounds and with Taylor Fritz fate hanging in the balance, Tiafoe has quite a lot of American fans’ hopes resting on his shoulders.

The two will take to Court 12 in what will be the last match of the day. The match is scheduled to take place at 6 PM local time; however, with the uncertainty of the weather in London and the suspended matches from yesterday, there could be a delay.

First Encounter for Frances Tiafoe and Yibing Wu

Tiafoe and Wu have never faced each other before and it could be a tricky match. The opening round of a tournament can get the better of many top-ranked players.

Nonetheless, Tiafoe, who is the World No. 10, should be able to see himself through this opening round. He won the title in Stuttgart less than a month ago which would have given him the confidence needed entering this contest.

Over the past couple of seasons, Frances has displayed a good level of tennis on grass. He shocked the world when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round of the Wimbledon Championships in 2021.

On the other hand, Yibing will be playing on the courts of SW19 for the first time in his career. Naturally, there will be added pressure playing on one of the grandest stages in his life.

Wu has not played much tennis on the grass before this season but he did surprise a few people when he managed to beat Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Stuttgart Open last month.

Not many people are aware, but the Chinese is being coached by former Grand Slam finalist Marcos Baghdatis.

The American Has the Edge Over the Chinese

In the 2023 season, Wu has won 16 matches and lost 13 so far. Whereas, his Tiafoe has a record of winning 28 matches and 10 losses until now.

On the grass, the American has won five matches and lost one. On the other hand, the Chinese player has won one match and lost three this year.

Reflecting more on the attributes, Yibing Wu is a 23-year-old player hailing from Hangzhou in China. He is 6ft and 1 inches tall. Tiafoe is a 25-year-old who is from Maryland in America who stands at 6ft and 3 inches tall.

Coming on to the match scheduled, Tiafoe has the experience of competing at the Grand Slams. However, Yibing is a talented player who will try and make it as tough as possible for his opponent.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.