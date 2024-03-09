Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024: Osaka Could Extend Difficult Season

Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka will be one clash is all set to enthrall tennis fans in Indian Wells. Coming on the back of her quarter-final finish in the Qatar Open, Osaka has entered the tournament as a ‘Protected Ranking’ player. She defeated qualified player Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-1 in the first round to reach here.

Samsonova, on the other hand, is playing as the 14th-seeded player in the tournament. She had a below-par run in the ATP Calendar so far, losing in the Round of 16 and Round of 64 of the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships respectively. Here lies a chance for both of them to make it count.

The SportsRush’s Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka prediction is in favor of Samsonova to win the match in three sets. Although Osaka is a more decorated and accomplished player than Samsonova, the latter has a better ranking and better form currently. The prediction is made based on that.

The match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at around 5:15 pm ET on Saturday evening. The temperature in Indian Wells, California is around 22 degrees Celsius, with 11 km/h wind speed, 44% humidity, and zero precipitation.

What is the Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Liudmila Samsonova and Naomi Osaka is 0-0. These two players have never faced each other in the main draw of any ATP Tour so far.

Where to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka live?

The Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports. The match will be airing at around 5:15 pm EST.

How much prize money has Naomi Osaka won?

Naomi Osaka has won $21,355,974 USD in prize money from her more-than-a-decade-long professional tennis career.

What is Liudmila Samsonova’s ranking?

In the WTA world rankings, Liudmila Samsonova is ranked 15th. She, therefore, would’ve been a 15th-seeded player, but due to the withdrawal of Karoline Muchova (rank 11) just before the tournament began, Samsonova is ahead at 14th-seed. Osaka, on the other hand, is ranks 286th.

Has Naomi Osaka won Indian Wells?

Naomi Osaka has won the Indian Wells once in her career. The 26-year-old tennis star from Japan beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-2 in the final to win the 2018 Indian Wells. Can she make it a 2nd win this time?