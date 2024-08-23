mobile app bar

Nick Kyrgios Called ‘Ex-Tennis Player’ After Getting Community Note on Jannik Sinner Tweet

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nick Kyrgios Seeks Advice on One Important Aspect of His Career From Fans

Image Credits: Nick Kyrgios official Instagram account

Nick Kyrgios just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines, and this time, it’s for all the wrong reasons. After jumping into the drama surrounding Jannik Sinner’s doping verdict, Kyrgios found himself on the receiving end of a dreaded community note on X after he responded to a tweet from journalist Stuart Fraser.

Kyrgios is completely against the verdict and has gotten into arguments with journalists and fans alike about the same. The Australian even advocated for a two-year ban for the young Italian star.

But X had other ideas. A community note was quickly slapped on Kyrgios’ tweet. It provided a clarification from a university professor who explained that Sinner’s use of the substance wasn’t for performance enhancement. 


Community notes are usually added to flag posts that could mislead readers. The note was a huge blow to Kyrgios, who prides himself on being outspoken, especially on social media. So this could have been a pretty embarrassing moment for Kyrgios.

Fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts. Many pointed out that Kyrgios isn’t even seen as an active player anymore, calling him an “ex-tennis player.” 


It seems like every time Kyrgios makes headlines, it’s for something off the court rather than on it. The viral tweet and the community note just added more fuel to the fire, with fans and critics alike having a field day at Kyrgios’ expense.

Kyrgios at war with X users

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kyrgios has gone toe-to-toe with X users. He’s been firing back at critics left and right to stand up for himself everytime.

But it would help the Aussie more to focus on his tennis rather than fight social media battles. 

These social media spats are doing him no favors. If he doesn’t start channeling his energy back into his game, he might find himself being called an “ex-tennis player” more often than he’d like.

It would be interesting to see if he can bounce back from this and get his career back on track.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these