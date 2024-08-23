Nick Kyrgios Called ‘Ex-Tennis Player’ After Getting Community Note on Jannik Sinner Tweet

Nick Kyrgios just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines, and this time, it’s for all the wrong reasons. After jumping into the drama surrounding Jannik Sinner’s doping verdict, Kyrgios found himself on the receiving end of a dreaded community note on X after he responded to a tweet from journalist Stuart Fraser.

Kyrgios is completely against the verdict and has gotten into arguments with journalists and fans alike about the same. The Australian even advocated for a two-year ban for the young Italian star.

But X had other ideas. A community note was quickly slapped on Kyrgios’ tweet. It provided a clarification from a university professor who explained that Sinner’s use of the substance wasn’t for performance enhancement.

First tennis player to get a community note? pic.twitter.com/pryxoPMzP0 — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) August 21, 2024



Community notes are usually added to flag posts that could mislead readers. The note was a huge blow to Kyrgios, who prides himself on being outspoken, especially on social media. So this could have been a pretty embarrassing moment for Kyrgios.

Fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts. Many pointed out that Kyrgios isn’t even seen as an active player anymore, calling him an “ex-tennis player.”

Anyone surprised that Kyrgios is the first one to get flagged? pic.twitter.com/Lt4CPzMdnr — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 22, 2024



It seems like every time Kyrgios makes headlines, it’s for something off the court rather than on it. The viral tweet and the community note just added more fuel to the fire, with fans and critics alike having a field day at Kyrgios’ expense.

Kyrgios at war with X users

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kyrgios has gone toe-to-toe with X users. He’s been firing back at critics left and right to stand up for himself everytime.

But it would help the Aussie more to focus on his tennis rather than fight social media battles.

These social media spats are doing him no favors. If he doesn’t start channeling his energy back into his game, he might find himself being called an “ex-tennis player” more often than he’d like.

It would be interesting to see if he can bounce back from this and get his career back on track.