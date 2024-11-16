Nick Kyrgios Expresses Love For Logan Paul After Mike Tyson Calls Tennis Star ‘Exciting’ on Impaulsive Podcast

Nick Kyrgios has excited many tennis enthusiasts with an official announcement that he is set to return as a player on the ATP Tour at the start of the Australian summer in January 2025. Kyrgios always manages to remain in the spotlight and he remains a part of many discussions in the sporting world. The Aussie’s equations with other sports stars was on display in a recent episode of the ‘Impaulsive by Logan Paul’ podcast.

Logan, the brother of Jake Paul, was psyched before the latter’s fight against legendary boxer, Mike Tyson. Logan invited Tyson to his podcast for a special episode. And Tyson graciously agreed to be a part of it as the podcast helped promote the historic Netflix bout.

Logan asked Tyson about one sport he follows passionately, to which the legend replied ‘tennis’. While Tyson admitted that Novak Djokovic is his favorite tennis player of all-time, he added that Kyrgios is one player who is ‘exciting’ to watch. It is a huge compliment from such a big name for the mercurial tennis player.

After Tyson took Kyrgios’ name, Logan reminded him of the podcast they did together. Tyson fondly remembered that and Logan exclaimed that ‘We all love Nick Kyrgios!’. The conversation naturally went viral on social media and reached Kyrgios.

Kyrgios retweeted in bold letters – ‘ALL LOVE’ tagging Logan. The Aussie’s tweet got 40,700 views at the time of writing this report.

ALL LOVE – I love you too @LoganPaul https://t.co/SIKvOQYsiY — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) November 15, 2024

Kyrgios has an interesting connect with the Paul brothers. Apart from giving a shoutout to Logan, he also attended his ‘business partner’ Jake’s fight with Tyson.

How Kyrgios took dig at Hawk Twah during Paul vs Tyson fight

Kyrgios was shocked when Hailey Welch, also known as ‘Hawk Twah’ made an appearance at the fight. He believes that nowadays, one doesn’t need to be or do something very good to be famous. He was seemingly taking a shot at Welch’s eye-grabbing outfit, which went viral on social media on Friday night.

Kyrgios also witnessed Jake Paul defeating Tyson for his 10th win in what was an intense fight. The Australian would have had mixed feelings since he just started to build a rapport with Tyson after being naturally intimidated by him previously.

However, Jake Paul winning was quite a spectacle and Kyrgios did all that he could to show his love and support for the fight and him too.

When it comes to their business deal, Kyrgios was part of a fundraising round a few months ago, which was valued at $11 million for Jake’s men’s grooming brand, W. He teamed up with 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka for the same. It is a startup whose valuation has now gone beyond the $150 million mark, making Kyrgios the investor quite excited about his future in this field after he is done with tennis for good.