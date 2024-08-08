Nick Kyrgios Names Fellow Aussie Who Could Have a Bright Future

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Draper began his US Open series with a solid win at the Canadian Open 2024. Partnering up with Jannik Sinner, the two clinched an impressive win over the seeded Belgian pair. Similarly, Draper was expected to cruise into the second round in Montreal. However, Jordan Thompson would not allow for the same to happen, resulting in Nick Kyrgios lauding him.

Draper has been on a tear lately – winner of the Stuttgart Open and quarterfinals at the Queens Club Championships. Hence, he was expected to engage in an exciting battle against Alexander Zverev in the 2nd round. But he wouldn’t be able to give fans the matchup that everyone was longing for.

Jordan Thompson put up an incredible performance and orchestrated a massive upset. Following a tough 49-minute 12-game set, Thompson found it much easier to clinch the second set 6-2.

The Aussie’s win took everyone by surprise. Nick Kyrgios took to social media to further issue a stern warning to the tennis community.

“The world don’t know about Jordan Thompson. But they will,” Kyrgios wrote as he praised his compatriot.

Thompson can prove Kyrgios right by making a deep run in the ongoing ATP Masters 1000. Having already defeated Zverev during his title-winning run in Los Cabos, Thompson will enter Thursday’s contest with a lot of confidence.

Thompson could use Kyrgios’ words to extend winning record against Zverev

Apart from the fact that Thompson recently entered the top 30 in the ATP rankings, the 30-year-old will also have high morale due to a winning head-to-head record against Zverev.

Thompson first faced Zverev in 2017, when the latter emerged victorious in a tough three-set battle. However, in both their next encounters, Thompson would upset the top seed.

During the Tokyo Open 2023, Thompson clinched a 6-3,6-4 win. However, his win in Los Cabos earlier this year would be much more savored. The Sydney native defeated the German 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 in the semifinals of the tournament that he would eventually win.