Nick Kyrgios Reveals Future Wimbledon Plans After Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi Pens Sweet Message for Him

Jan 13, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a shot during an exhibition practice match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios’ debut as a commentator at Wimbledon this year brought a fresh vibe to the prestigious grass court Grand Slam. His girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, took to social media to express her pride in her boyfriend’s new role, while also expressing how much she missed watching him play on court.

Hatzi’s heartfelt post resonated with fans, as she shared a behind-the-scenes look featuring Kyrgios in the commentary box. She praised him for his injecting his unique personality into the broadcast.

Hatzi’s post garnered a wave of reactions from fans who echoed her sentiments. Most fans missed Nick’s antics on court, however a different side of him was seen this time around.

Nick Kyrgios is set to return as a player at Wimbledon 2025!

Kyrgios responded to Hatzi’s post with a promise to return to the iconic Wimbledon Centre Court next year, but most likely as a player again. While he did not specifically mention that he would be back as a broadcaster, he has enjoyed his experience with BBC too and gave fans a lot of memorable moments on the mic.

Kyrgios the Star Attraction at the Wimbledon 2024 for BBC, ESPN

Kyrgios was in the commentator’s box on Sunday for the final match featuring Novak Djokovic, the very opponent he faced in the 2022 Wimbledon final. This unique situation provided viewers with a rare perspective, as Kyrgios offered insights not only from his experience as a professional player but also from his personal battles with Djokovic.

Kyrgios’s close friendship with Djokovic and his deep understanding of Carlos Alcaraz, another key player in the tournament, made the ESPN and BBC coverage exceptionally intriguing. His commentary was filled with anecdotes and tactical insights that only someone with his background could provide.

Fans appreciated the added depth and personal touch Kyrgios brought to the broadcast overall during the tournament as well. This could make both the reputed media houses renew their contracts with him next year if he chooses to return as a pundit.