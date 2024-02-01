Nick Kyrgios Shows Off His Beautiful Aventi Worth $25,000: Where Can You Buy It?

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after an error against Karen Khachanov on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios may be away from the tennis court, but the Aussie is still making headlines. The 28-year-old has been nursing an injury away from the court, but is constantly active on social media. Recently, the Australian star posted an Instagram story showing off his new Aventi watch.

Nick Kyrgios likes to live a lavish life. The Australian has often been spotted making style statements and even got into trouble for wearing Nike Jordans at Wimbledon. However, this has not stopped Kyrgios from living his best life. Now, the Aussie star has posted a new glittering watch on his Instagram story which is worth $25,000.

The Aventi Wraith A15-01 Saphite Paraiba watch is the latest addition to the luxury watch collection of Aventi. The glittering watch’s case is made of sapphite and has got a luxurious feel about it. The watch is available to purchase on the official website and is priced at a steep $24,500 USD.

Nick Kyrgios sporting this watch is sure to attract a lot of people towards purchasing this glamorous watch. The Australian added four heart emojis while posting about the watch on his social media account.

Nick Kyrgios back training on grass ahead of his comeback

Along with the Aventi watch, Nick Kyrgios also posted a video of him working out back on grass. The Australian star is back training as he aims to comeback from a long-term injury. In the video, Kyrgios can be seen hopping on grass on one leg and trying to get back to his best physical shape. The 28-year-old has been missing on competitive action since last year.

Nick Kyrgios joined the Eurosport commentary team for the Australian Open amidst reports about him retiring. However, the Australian has slammed the rumors and admitted that he is on his way back. Kyrgios is aiming to come back stronger than ever, as he tries to mount a memorable comeback after his personal best season in 2022.