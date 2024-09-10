Nick Kyrgios Ups His Popularity in the United States With Latest Matthew McConaughey Segment

Nick Kyrgios has been one of the leading figures to condemn the ATP for not penalizing Jannik Sinner for the doping incident. Due to his constant comments on the delicate situation, Kyrgios constantly made it to the headlines. However, things escalated toward the end of the US Open 2024 when the Aussie made certain inappropriate comments regarding Anna Kalinskaya.

Kyrgios’ “second serve” comment caused a massive stir in the tennis world, resulting in people revisiting his dark past as a domestic abuser from his previous relationship. However, despite the soup he is in, the former Grand Slam finalist has managed to increase his fan following in the United States of America.

The 29-year-old had a successful stint as a commentator and announcer with ESPN during the two weeks of the Grand Slam. Social media was flooded with enthusiasts praising him for his unbiased takes and accurate analysis of the matches. More recently, Kyrgios managed to attract a larger fanbase by hitting a few rallies with Matthew McConaughey.

The experience of hitting in tennis’ biggest stadium.@NickKyrgios and @McConaughey spent a morning together in Arthur Ashe Stadium as part of Hana Kuma’s Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios.@HanaKumaCo_ | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/zGLSGtzw3E — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2024

As part of a segment of Hana Kuma’s Good Trouble, Kyrgios and his team got permission from the USTA to allow the popular American actor to spend time at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Expectedly, fans on social media loved the sight of the same.

McConaughey has been actively following the 2024 tennis season. With Kyrgios being able to pull strings and get him to play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the Academy Award-winning actor must have become a huge fan of the former World No.13.

Matthew McConaughey constantly supported American players during the US Open 2024

After the conclusion of each round of the singles draw, The Wolf of Wall Street star took to X and congratulated the likes of Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Frances Tiafoe, and other Americans.

. @JPegula , navarro, @Taylor_Fritz97, @FTiafoe . Lotta red white and blue at the top everybody. Lets GOOO! — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2024

. @CocoGauff and Navarro onto the round of 16! American Women, let’s goooo! @usopen — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) August 30, 2024

After extending his support continuously for two weeks, McConaughey finally made it to Queens to catch the men’s singles finals match. In a patriotic fashion, he donned an American flag as a bandana to support Fritz.

Certainly, the New York-based major tournament was a fun event for McConaughey to follow. And it became even more memorable after Nick Kyrgios was able to hit some rallies with him on the magnificent Arthur Ashe Stadium.