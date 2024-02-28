Nicolas Jarry vs Federico Coria Prediction and Live Streaming of Chile Open 2024 Round of 16 Clash: Hometown Hero Expected to Witness Similar Success as 2023

The first round of the Chile Open 2024 was as exciting as enthusiasts would hope for it to be. Apart from witnessing several three-set thrillers, there were also a few upsets with some top-seeded players being knocked out of the competition. However, as the tournament proceeds to the second round, all eyes will be on the upcoming Nicolas Jarry vs Federico Coria clash.

Nicolas Jarry, who won the previous edition of the Chile Open, is coming off a shocking first-round loss in the Rio de Janeiro Open. In hopes of redeeming himself, Jarry would aim to defend his title at the Chile Open.

With the virtue of being the No.1 seed of the tournament, Jarry was given a bye in the Round of 32. However, his opponent – Federico Coria – for the upcoming Round of 16 clash, had to overcome Alex Molcan as his first match of the tournament.

The two South American players will face off at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, not before 5 PM EST. As the temperature is expected to be 30 Degrees Celsius with no chance of rainfall, tennis fans in Chile can expect an entertaining contest. The SportsRush’s Nicolas Jarry vs Federico Coria prediction is in favor of the Chilean star to win the match.

Where to watch Nicolas Jarry vs Federico Coria live?

The Nicolas Jarry vs Federico Coria Chile Open 2024 Round of 16 tie will be telecasted on Tennis Channel Plus for the US audience. Fans can also catch the live stream of the match on TennisTV.

What is the Nicolas Jarry vs Federico Coria head to head?

Nicolas Jarry and Federico Coria have not faced each other ever before. Their Round of 16 matchup at the Chile Open 2024 will be their first meeting. While Jarry is the favorite to advance to the quarterfinals stage, it is worth noting that Coria defeated two top-seeded players earlier in mid-February during the Argentina Open.

How much money will the Chile Open 2024 winner take home?

The winner of the Chile Open 2024 will win a grand prize of $100,640 USD in prize money. While the runner-up will receive $58,705 USD, the semi-finalists will be the recipients of $34,510 USD each.

What is the Nicolas Jarry ranking?

As per the latest ATP rankings, Nicola Jarry is ranked No. 24 in the world. Jarry saw a boost in his rankings following his run to the finals of the Argentina Open. He could’ve entered the top 20 and possibly matched his career-best ranking of No. 18 had he been successful during the Rio de Janeiro Open.

However, a shocking first-round loss prevented him from doing so. If the 28-year-old manages to defend his Chile Open title in 2024, he will not only receive a cash prize of $100,640 USD but will also rack up 250 points and move closer to the top 20.