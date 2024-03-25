Who is Jessica Pegula Married to? How Taylor Gahagen Rose From Being Terry Pegula’s Employee To Becoming His Son-in-Law

Not much is known about Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen since he is not a celebrity and keeps a low profile. They reportedly dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2021.

Advertisement

While there is no confirmed starting point of their relationship, Pegula and Gahagen purportedly began dating in 2015. Their first Instagram photo together is from November 2015 as per Marie Claire. Hence, there is no information about how or when they first met and fell in love.

However, they would have crossed paths many times since Gahagen worked for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, owned by Terry Pegula. He worked at the company owned by Jessica’s parents for nine years, leaving only in 2023. He rose to director-level roles in the marketing department for the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres after beginning as a senior investment analyst. As per People, he also serves as the vice president of Pegula’s skincare company, Ready 24.

Advertisement

Gahagen is the co-founder of A Lending Paw, an organisation that works to rehabilitate and rehome dogs. As per his Linkedin, he is currently a Managing Partner at investment and wealth management firm Agarwood Wealth. After completing a BSc in business administration from the State University of New York at Fredonia, he obtained an MBA from Canisius University.

Despite being Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen remains away from the public eye. He does not seem to have an account on X (formerly Twitter) while his Instagram account is private.

Along similar lines, their wedding in October 2021 at Biltmore Estate was also a muted affair with a limited guest list as the COVID-19 pandemic also proved to be a factor. They said their vows with Pegula’s WTA peers like Jennifer Brady, Asia Muhammad, and Taylor Townsend in attendance.

Pegula has a net worth of about $12 million and is an heir to billions more (Tennis365). There is not a lot of information about Gahagan’s finances. The SportsGrail reported his net worth to be $250,000 in 2023.