“Nikola Jokic Has Won 2 MVPs in NBA”: Novak Djokovic Slammed for Western World Comment

After winning the US Open 2023 title, Novak Djokovic made a bold claim and stated that if he was not a Serbian, the Western world would have celebrated him more than what he is now, ‘elevated to the heavens’. Djokovic is never afraid to speak his mind, however controversial it might be. This statement from the Serbian has raised eyebrows and fans on social media have been citing the example of the Serbian NBA superstar Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic enjoyed a successful season helping the Nuggets to their first Championship in franchise history. He has cemented his place as one of the best players around winning 2 MVPs so far.

Novak Djokovic sparks debate

Speaking to the Serbian media after his resounding US Open win, Djokovic was asked if he considers himself to be the best athlete to all time. The Serbian’s response led to varied opinion as he said he might have been considered the best athlete of all time way back if he belonged to the Western world.

Djokovic admitted that he is a proud Serbian and loves his country and background. However, he suggested that if he wasn’t Serbian, people would have recognized his achievements more. The Serbian superstar feels that the Western world would have considered him the greatest athlete ever if he belonged to that part of the world. However, he is fine with how he is seen around the world.

Djokovic’s comments received mixed response with some people drawing comparison with another Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic. Jokic is a two time NBA MVP and won the NBA title recently with the Nuggest.

While some fans’ were critical of Djokovic’s statement, others agreed with the Serbian. Many felt that Djokovic has a point and should have spoken about it earlier.

People have been drawing comparison between Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic, the two Serbians who have dominated their respective sport. Even Shaq O’Neal was full of praise for Serbia for producing such world class athletes.

The relationship between Djokovic and Jokic

The two Serbian superstars, Djokovic and Jokic enjoy a friendly relationship. Both Djokovic and Jokic were born in what was then Yugoslavia, before the country split up due to political strife. Djokovic was born in Belgrade, while Jokic was born in Sombor.

Djokovic and Jokic, both began playing sports at a young age and grew to popularity in their twenties: Djokovic was 16 when he turned professional in 2003, and Jokic was 18 when he was drafted by the Nuggets in 2012.

Jokic has enjoyed success with Nuggets as he helped guide them to a first ever NBA title and claimed the MVP award in process. Djokovic was quick to congratulate his fellow Serbian and posted a picture on his social media sporting a Jokic jersey while practicing. Djokovic later sent in a congratulatory video for Jokic on winning the MVP award in NBA.