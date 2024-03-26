4 Top Women’s Players Who Have Won the US Open and Miami Open in the Same Year Ft. Serena Williams

Jul 11, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates match point during her match against Barbora Strycova (CZE) on day 10 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The US Open and the Miami Open are two of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar. Winning even one of them is a matter of huge pride. However, there have been four women, Serena Williams being one, to have won both American tournaments in the same year. Let’s take a look at the complete list.

Steffi Graf (1988, 1995, and 1996)

Over the span of her illustrious 17-year career, Steffi Graf won multiple titles and has numerous records to her name. Having won the Miami Open and the US Open in the same year on three occasions is merely one of her more impressive feats.

In 1988, Graf won the Miami Open by dominating her final encounter against Chris Evert. The double 6-4 result led to Graf lifting the Miami Open title for the second time in two years. That same year, the German superstar had a fantastic run in the US Open. In the finals, defeating Gabriela Sabatini 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, Graf became the first player ever, men’s included, to win both – the Miami Open and the US Open in the same year.

Graf would go on to achieve this same feat in 1995 and in 1996 too.

Monica Seles (1991)

Merely three years after Steffi Graf, Monica Seles added herself to the elite list of players who won the Miami Open and the US Open in the same year.

The Yugoslavian capped off an imposing run by defeating Judith Wiesner 6-1, 6-2 in the finals of the Miami Open 1991. Seles also won her first Grand Slam in New York in the following months. She managed to overcome Martina Navratilova 7-6, 6-1 in an entertaining finals tie.

Venus Williams (2000)

By the late 1990s, Venus Williams already announced her presence as a top player on the WTA Tour. Entering the Miami Open 2000, the elder Williams sister had already won two Miami Open titles previously.

However, her title win in 2000 was complemented by victory at the US Open as well. Venus Williams defeated compatriot Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5 in the finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two wins made her only the third woman ever to win the Miami Open and the US Open in the same year.

Serena Williams (2008, 2013 and 2014)

Having won the Miami Open a record eight times and the US Open six times, Serena Williams is bound to be included in this list. Like Steffi Graf, “Meke” has achieved this same feat on three different occasions – 2008, 2013, and 2014.

2008

Miami Open: Defeated Jelena Jankovic 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

US Open: Defeated Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 7-5

2013

Miami Open: Defeated Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

US Open: Defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7, 6-1

2014

Miami Open: Defeated Li Na 7-5, 6-1

US Open: Defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3