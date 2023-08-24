“Obviously Maria Sharapova”: Novak Djokovic Turns Back Time With Impersonations at US Open

Aug 6, 2013; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Novak Djokovic (SRB) dances with a mascot as he won the first round against Florian Mayer (GER) (not pictured) at the Rogers Cup at the Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is set to begin and players’ are flocking back to Arthur Ashe Stadium for preparations. The players are having fun in the buildup with various events organized for the fans and players alike including open training sessions and practice matches. In one such practice match against Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic did some of his famous impersonations.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic is well-known for impersonating other players and has done it on a few occasions. The Serb produced a crowd favorite impersonation of Maria Sharapova, producing big laughter from the fans’ present at the stadium. The official US Open account on X, asked the fans to guess who the Serbian superstar was impersonating.

Novak Djokovic is still the Djoker

Novak Djokovic is one of the funniest characters on the tour. The 23 time Grand Slam champion has often impersonated his fellow tennis players and was often known as the ‘class clown’ in his younger days. Djokovic has impersonated some famous tennis stars like, Rafael Nadal, Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova and Nick Kygrios. However, over the time, this impersonations from Djokovic had become a rare occurrence. Now, the Serb has brought back his A-game in impersonation during the buildup to the US Open.

Advertisement

Djokovic was a man in demand as he entered the court to practice for the upcoming Grand Slam. The fans’ flooded him with requests for autographs and pictures and the Serb obliged. During his practice match against Zverev, Djokovic broke into an impersonation of Maria Sharapova by doing her famous pre-serve routine. He then followed it up with impersonations of John McEnroe, Goran Ivanišević and Nick Kygrios, receiving huge laugh from the crowd.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1694454172186255482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Laughter riot for the fans

Professional tennis players impersonating other players has always been a fan-favorite moment. We have seen that in previous instances when Novak Djokovic impersonated Rafael Nadal, in front of Nadal with both the players and the fans enjoying the moment.

We have even seen it with Andy Roddick who impersonated Nadal during his match against Roger Federer. These impersonations have always made fans’ laugh. The tennis fans’ took to Twitter (X), to show their appreciation and guess the impersonations of Djokovic.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeivwrightTrudy/status/1694478606783639614?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Serenasoldier/status/1694459861403078884?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/almaexistente/status/1694455216588890496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BracaDjordjevic/status/1694510274257072519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/doc_hormone/status/1694610076391092249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hugh__Beasley/status/1694464145876267326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NovakDjokerFans/status/1694474306627961179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PhatNancy/status/1694504956001165720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jt22145225/status/1694455111777460315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Djokovic fans will be delighted to see the Serbian in a good mood as he prepares for the US Open 2023. After his win at Cincinnati, the 23 time Grand Slam champion will be hoping to add another one to his illustrious trophy cabinet.