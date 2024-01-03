Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Headline List of Top Tennis Stars Kickstarting 2024 Australian Open with Charity Matches

Men’s tennis superstars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will play charity matches ahead of the 2024 Australian Open as part of the Grand Slam’s ‘Opening Week’. Top women’s tennis players such as Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will join the duo in four separate matches.

Advertisement

Before the main draw begins on January 14, the Opening Week will see many activities to drive fan engagement. This series of four charity matches is a part of this program.

The first fixture features four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. On a comeback trail after a maternity break, the Japanese athlete will play at the Rod Laver Arena on January 9. Her opponent for the match, however, is yet to be announced. The next day, World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Australia’s best-ranked singles player, Alex de Minaur.

Advertisement

De Minaur, on Wednesday, beat Djokovic in their men’s singles match at the United Cup, making his clash against Alcaraz another crucial one for him to boost his confidence levels ahead of a home Grand Slam.

Nevertheless, Djokovic will be the star of the show on January 11 in an event called ‘A Night with Novak and Friends’. He will team up with reigning Australian Open women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka. They are set to face the Greek duo of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari. The night will reportedly also feature some surprise guests.

January 12 will witness Alcaraz return to the court for another charity match. He takes on Norwegian contemporary Casper Ruud. The Spaniard’s decision to play two matches just days before the Australian Open main draw is surprising. Especially since he had recently drawn flak for participating in two exhibition events within 24 hours.

Each of these charity games will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time (2:30 a.m. ET). All tickets, including the best courtside seats, are available for only AUD 20 (about $13.5). All proceeds will support a range of youth charities through the Australian Tennis Foundation, as per the official AO website.

Novak Djokovic thrilled to be a part of 2024 Australian Open Opening Week

That Novak Djokovic has a deep bond with the Australian Open is no secret. He recently said he loves playing Down Under and called the Rod Laver Arena his favourite court. Hence, it is no surprise the 10-time AO winner will headline the Opening Week for the 2024 edition.

Advertisement

Speaking about the four charity matches, including his special ‘A Night with Novak and Friends’, Djokovic expressed his excitement. He was honoured to receive this chance to raise money for needy children.

“I’m very excited to be part of Opening Week and to host this wonderful event to raise money for children in need, a cause very close to my heart.”

He implored tennis fans in the city to support the cause and attend the matches. The Serb revealed that ‘surprise guests’ will join the four stars on the night, promising a fun evening.

“I’d like to invite all the tennis fans in Melbourne to come out and support us, and I promise that along with Stefanos, Aryna and Maria, and some surprise guests, we’ll all have a lot of fun.”

Getting to see top WTA and ATP stars battle it out in one of the most iconic stadiums, for only AUD 20, is a golden opportunity for tennis fans in Melbourne. The 2024 Australian Open Opening Week is sure to be an incredible success and support many charities.