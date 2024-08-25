mobile app bar

Andy Roddick Slams Jannik Sinner Superfan For US Open Organizers Favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic Accusation

Rishika Singh
Published

“I’m About as Anti Establishment as It Gets”: Andy Roddick Slams Hater for Accusing Him of Deliberately Favoring Jannik Sinner

© Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY, © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY Sports

Andy Roddick is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, especially when setting the record straight on tennis-related controversies. Recently, Roddick found himself amid a heated social media debate after a Jannik Sinner superfan accused the US Open organizers of favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic over Sinner. 

The fan claimed that the tournament’s draw was designed to give Alcaraz and Djokovic an easier path, while Sinner was left with a much tougher path.


Roddick, who’s been accused of supporting the so-called “establishment” in tennis, didn’t hold back in his response. He slammed the idea that any favoritism was involved, debunking the myth that he’s always on Sinner’s side.


Roddick emphasized that the draw is just part of the game. And that every player has to deal with tough matches if they want to win a Grand Slam.

The former World No. 1 made it clear that Sinner is a great talent, but there’s no grand conspiracy against him. 


Roddick’s reply was blunt, calling out the fan for their baseless claims and reminding them that the road to a Grand Slam title is never easy for anyone, not even for top players like Alcaraz or Djokovic.

Roddick’s response to the fan’s allegations about the draw is consistent with his track record of defending the integrity of professional tennis and its governing bodies.

Roddick defends the integrity of tennis draws

In a recent X incident, Roddick faced a hater who suggested that he’s paid by the ATP or establishment sponsors to promote a particular narrative on his podcast. Roddick quickly dismissed that theory, asserting his independence and integrity in his commentary on the sport.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to Roddick’s latest comments. Some applauded him for standing up against unfounded accusations, while others questioned his impartiality.

But one thing is certain—Roddick isn’t afraid to call out hypocrisy when he sees it, and he’s not about to let anyone, superfan or not, undermine the credibility of the sport he loves.

As the US Open unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Sinner, Alcaraz, and Djokovic fare in their respective draws. But for now, Roddick has proven that he’s willing to speak the truth, even if it means ruffling a few feathers.

