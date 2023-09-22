Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Smile While Giving One-Word Compliments For Rafael Nadal: WATCH

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about the complexities of his relationship with Rafael Nadal, shedding light on the evolution of their connection over the years. On the other side, Nadal expressed that Roger Federer is his closest friend from the ATP Tour. These revelations offer a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of the Big Three, examining whether it’s more about Djokovic’s competitive nature or Nadal and Federer’s unique understanding.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal, while immensely popular among fans and celebrated in the media, maintains a sense of exclusivity when it comes to forming friendships within the ATP Tour. However, Nadal commands tremendous respect from his competitors on the tour, fostering a sense of camaraderie that transcends mere friendships. In a video online, Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, Roger Federer and other tennis superstars shared their one-word description of Nadal.

Djokovic says ‘respect’, Federer calls Nadal ‘intense’

In a remarkable show of sportsmanship, Novak Djokovic offered the most unique praise to Nadal out of all his competitors. Djokovic described his relationship with Nadal with one word: ‘respect.’ This acknowledgment is particularly striking, considering the competitive intensity that has defined their encounters over the years.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal displayed perhaps a newfound humility, expressing that he no longer views his career as a competition for the title of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). He acknowledged Djokovic’s relentless Grand Slam-winning mentality and praised his achievements. This public acknowledgment speaks volumes about Nadal’s maturity and appreciation for his rivals.

Roger Federer too offered his perspective on Nadal with a hint of humor. He referred to Nadal as ‘intense’ but did so with a smile, showcasing his deep understanding of Nadal’s dual personality – the ferocious competitor on the court and the amiable person off it. Federer’s ability to appreciate Nadal’s complexity highlights perhaps that the Swiss maestro is a people’s person outright, which makes him largely lovable amongst most fans, his sponsors, media personalities, pundits and critics alike.

While Djokovic and Federer may have distinct relationships with Nadal, one common thread unites them: their appreciation for the Spaniard’s impact on their careers. Nadal has pushed both Djokovic and Federer to become better players, contributing to their mutual growth and success. With Federer already retired and Djokovic and Nadal at the twilight of their careers, their presence in the sport will be sorely missed, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and the annals of tennis history.

Roger Federer lauds Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

In a recent interview during the Laver Cup, Roger Federer alluded to the unique camaraderie that has developed among the Big Three. He suggested that last year’s edition of the Laver Cup allowed players from Team Europe to learn from the trio up close. Federer expressed gratitude to Djokovic and Nadal for being part of the event, recognizing the influence they wield as role models in the tennis world.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the Big Three – Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer – have etched their names in tennis history not only for their unparalleled achievements on the court but also for the respect, friendship, and camaraderie that define their relationships. As they enjoy the end of their careers, their legacy as role models and ambassadors for the sport remains unparalleled.