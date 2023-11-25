“Gave Me the Confidence to Step on Court”: Serena Williams First Athlete To Won Award Previously Held by Rihanna Zendaya & Beyonce

Serena Williams is known for her grace and style off the court as much as on it. The American retired from tennis in 2022 to concentrate on her family. Williams is enjoying motherhood and raising her two daughters. Recently, the American sports star became the first athlete to win a fashion icon honor from the Council of Fashion Designers of America at the CFDA Awards.

Advertisement

The prestigious award has been conferred to very glamorous women in the country. Beyonce, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Zendaya have been some of the recipients of this award over the years. Serena Williams has joined a long list of fashion icons with her award win in 2023.

Serena Williams wore an elegant black dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne for the award show. The American star admitted that she used fashion as an outlet to express herself since her younger days. She further added that fashion gave her the confidence to perform at her best level on court.

Advertisement

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself. Fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,”

Serena Williams, known for her iconic gears throughout her career, has always been interested in fashion. The American superstar often wore specially-designed outfits for her matches. Also, Williams has been seen attending high-profile awards like the Academy Awards, with her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams is enjoying motherhood

It has been an year since Serena Williams retired from professional tennis and the American is enjoying her private life. Williams, who decided to retire to focus on her family, was recently blessed with another daughter. The American is currently focusing on her business as well the family, which has kept her busy and away from tennis.

Williams admitted that she was worried ahead of her second daughter, Adira’s birth. Williams’ first daughter, Olympia, was praying for a baby sister and her wish came true. Now, Williams is very happy everything has worked out perfectly for the family and she was candid in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about motherhood at the moment –

“Olympia loves it. Adira’s like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis. Before Adira’s arrival, I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia. I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out.”