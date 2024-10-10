Rafael Nadal Retirement: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer React to Spaniard’s Video Within Minutes After Finding Special Mentions in it

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement through a video uploaded on various social media platforms. These social media activities received millions of views in no time. Nadal’s rivals – Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic – also engaged with the Instagram reel, after already having been mentioned in the emotional speech.

Nadal acknowledged everyone from the tennis community in his retirement speech. However, Federer and Djokovic received a special mention. When the Spaniard spoke about his “great rivals”, certain clips of the remaining “Big Three” members were added to the montage.

“I want to thank the entire tennis industry… Especially my great rivals. I have spent many, many hours with them and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life,” Nadal thanked his competitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Being rivals for the entirety of their careers, the trio have always had mutual respect for each other and expressed that admiration many times. Djokovic and Federer did so by liking the Instagram reel within a few minutes of posting.

Federer and Djokovic were gracious to like Nadal’s retirement announcement almost soon after he put it up on Instagram! The Big Era officially ends but the respect between them always remains. pic.twitter.com/hcEcFAbH3D — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 10, 2024

Djokovic has made no official statement yet on Nadal’s retirement, largely due to participating in the Shanghai Masters currently. So the gesture is a nice one from him, being fair to the Spaniard for the moment. However, Federer had a lot to say without giving it much of thought seemingly due to the little time he took to comment on the video. Needless to say, it made fans nostalgic.

Fans will miss the Nadal-Federer bond the most as Swiss also posted comment on the video

Additionally, the Swiss legend even penned a heartfelt message for his arch-nemesis, congratulating the Mallorca native for an illustrious career.

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner wrote.

And Federer follows it up with a heartfelt comment on Nadal’s video, which has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/X1Q3AqyZyL — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 10, 2024

Nadal was present during Federer’s final tournament at the Laver Cup 2022. Despite struggling with injuries during that period, the Spaniard also agreed to share the court with Federer in a doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

One can expect Federer to return the favor. Joining many other colleagues, enthusiasts could possibly witness Federer and Djokovic travel to Malaga for the Davis Cup 2024 final and support Nadal from the stands.