“Not Going to Win the French Open This Year”: Tennis Panel Predicts Novak Djokovic’s 2024 Season

Mar 15, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Nick Kyrgios (AUS) gather their bags to enter the court their fourth round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 ATP season is mere days away, and the predictions have started. Eurosport’s panel of experts recently shared their forecast for Novak Djokovic’s 2024 season. While their thoughts slightly varied, the consensus seemed that the Serb would not lift the French Open.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic has clearly stated his mission for the upcoming year is to bag the Golden Slam. He lifted three Majors in 2023 and finished runner-up at the Wimbledon. In 2024, he wants to go one step ahead while also bagging the elusive Olympic gold in Paris. However, Eurosport’s panel of retired players Alex Corretja, Tim Henman, Barbara Schett-Eagle and inactive WTA athlete Alizé Lim did not believe he could achieve his goal.

The quartet shared their predictions about Djokovic’s next season in a clip Eurosport posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. Former ATP top 5 rankers Corretja and Henman tipped the World No.1 to win two Grand Slam titles, namely the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Schett-Eagle, who reached the top 10 in both singles and doubles, said Djokovic will win three Majors. She believed he would do it all except the French Open.

Advertisement

Lim has previously trained with Serena Williams and is good friends with the American legend. However, the Frenchwoman is currently unranked, having last played in April 2022. She said Djokovic will either win three Slams in 2024 or win two and the Olympic Gold.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/eurosport/status/1738926705455112374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A major reason why experts are apprehensive about backing Novak Djokovic to win the French Open could be the return of Rafael Nadal. The ‘King of Clay’, armed with 14 Roland Garros trophies, is returning to tennis after almost a year out. He may not be the same force he once was, but can never be counted out on clay.

Fans also shared their predictions for Novak Djokovic’s 2024 season

Fans enjoyed some epic encounters in the 2023 and many of them feature Djokovic. The 2023 Wimbledon Final and the Cincinnati Masters final are some thrilling matches that no viewer will forget soon. The 2024 season could be even better as the 24-time Grand Slam champion attempts to chart unprecedented success.

As Eurosport’s panel voiced their predictions, fans also got into it. A few were confident that Djokovic will realize his targets. Rod Laver was the last man to win all four Grand Slams in a calendar year in 1969.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/schumine/status/1738934353059561585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MiraVisnjic/status/1739194386376716420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PmVesna1/status/1738965480419815920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NovakWeekly/status/1738952801995149627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Que_Mes8/status/1738928097393561801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Big1ofTennis/status/1738964607841026129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A section of fans echoed the panel’s predictions and one even outrightly picked Nadal to win the French Open.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pimentao1984/status/1738992845543911591?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nalan121/status/1738937067747315974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bogiana1/status/1739252581640061225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BojanAirdrop/status/1739265913336004728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some boorishly hoped for a year with zero Majors for the Serb.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cmt2160/status/1739060677833335083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/claudio1985/status/1738958933769781497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bolars2/status/1739198186583937098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ppeanut5/status/1738946445602902236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless of who returns or who he faces, Djokovic is a man on a mission and can never be counted out. Novak Djokovic’s 2024 season could become a stuff of legends if he meets his goals.