Novak Djokovic Dominance and Rafael Nadal Comeback Chances Make Top UK Broadcaster Beat American Giant to Showcase 3 American ATP 1000 Masters Events Until 2029

Sep 9, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP), right, and Novak Djokovic (SRB) pose with their trophies after the men’s singles final on day fifteen of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon Prime has been the home of tennis in the United Kingdom since 2017 when it comes to ATP and WTA matches. However, Sky has now reached an agreement to broadcast the ATP and WTA tournaments for the next five years in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland starting in 2024. Sky Sports broadcasted the US Open 2023, which was won by Novak Djokovic, and will further showcase more than 80 ATP tournaments throughout the year. The British-origin broadcasters already have the rights to the Wimbledon Championships in Germany and Italy.

Novak Djokovic remains one of the biggest attractions for broadcasters. In the absence of Rafael Nadal especially, the Serbian was the biggest name in tennis in 2023 and he did not disappoint as he won 3 Grand Slam titles, 2 Masters 1000 titles and the ATP Finals. With Djokovic dominant and ready to carry forward his form into the 2024 season, Sky Sports is definitely bullish about this deal.

Now, with Rafael Nadal set to return on the Tour as well in 2024, the tennis broadcasting industry in blooming again. The Spaniard is likely to play in the Australian Open and face a top opponent in his early rounds itself due to being ranked outside 600th for the first time in his 20-year career. Nadal’s presence will also help increase viewership on Sky Sports.

There are new rivalries developing in men’s tennis such as Alcaraz vs Djokovic, Alcaraz vs Medvedev and Djokovic vs Sinner taking center stage. The rivalries in younger generation is another attracting point for the viewers. There is a chance that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will play atleast one match next year, which would draw attention across Europe.

Sky would further hope that young English players like Dan Evans, Cam Norrie and Jack Draper would further impress with their performances. Andy Murray continues to be another big name that keeps many viewers interested, despite an average 2023 season. An Englishman coming off age will lead to more views for Sky as well.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the top American ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami, Indian Wells and Cincinnati across UK and top European countries. These tournaments are amongst the most participated in and followed across the tennis world.

Sky vs Amazon: Which broadcaster is reasonable in pricing to showcase Novak Djokovic and co.?

Sky Sports charges its viewers £20 ($25) per month for a 18-month contract. This is the cheapest plan for the sports fans. These high amount of pricing leads to fans watching sports on illegal streams. The other plan for Sky Sports is £22 ($27) per month for a year’s contract. The fans have been left disappointed with these high prices.

Compared to Sky Sports, the monthly fee of Amazon Prime is $14.99, or $139 for a full year, or $11.58. Amazon Prime also have various student offers, where the students can get Prime for £4.49 ($5) per month or £47.49 ($60) per year.

Although the Amazon Prime offers are relatively cheaper than Sky, the latter is also offering other European sports in their package. So Sky winning the broadcasting rights for tennis is sure to change the broadcasting landscape in the UK.