3 Ways How Holger Rune Could Benefit Like Novak Djokovic Did With Boris Becker As Coach

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, after beating Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Holger Rune recently announced his partnership with tennis great Boris Becker. The young Dane is widely considered as one of the most talented players on tour and this tie-up with Becker could prove to be very fruitful. Rune ended his partnership with Mouratoglou, as it has been reported that the Frenchman did not get along with Rune’s team members. Perhaps, that resulted in a poor second half of the season for the Dane.

Rune has been struggling to perform under former coach Mouratoglou, since reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals, winning only one of his past nine matches. Becker will travel to Basel with Rune with the main goal of confirming his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin. The German has worked with Novak Djokovic in the past and would hope to instil some characteristics of the Serbian in Rune.

Holger Rune could develop Boris Becker’s big serve focus

Boris Becker knows the importance of a big serve. The German was known for his big serves during important points during his playing days and has tried to instill that skill on to players that he trains. A big serve was an important weapon for Novak Djokovic during the time when Becker and Djokovic worked together. The Serbian used his serve to win big points in semifinals and finals of Grand Slams.

It will be interesting to see how Rune adapts to the approach of looking to win points on a big serve, since that also takes a lot out of a player. The Danish star will be excited to add a strong serve game to his arsenal.

Rune could emulate Djokovic in court positioning

Becker paid high attention to the court positioning during his days with Djokovic. The German’s philosophy included high attention to positioning which enables a player to return shots more efficiently. This enabled Djokovic to play more aggressively throughout the game, rather than being reactive to his opponent’s gameplan.

It can also make a player flexible enough to rather dictate the game as tennis is about being deceptive and confusing the opponent as well.

Rune could learn coming more to the net

Boris Becker was a master at playing the serve and volley game. The German enforced that into Djokovic’s game as well during his time together with the Serbian. He frequently went to the net to perform volleys and smashes, grabbing control of key points.

Holger Rune should perfect the art of serve-and-volley and effectively transition to the net under Becker’s watchful eyes. This will add versatility to his game and improve his overall performances.