mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Wins Hearts And Smashes Major Myth About Him With One Incredible Gesture at Monte Carlo Masters: WATCH

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"If They're Lucky They'll Break Even!": Novak Djokovic Expresses Huge Concern About Tennis Amidst Talks of Revamping ATP Tour

Image Credits – © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It is fair to say that Novak Djokovic hasn’t quite been the media’s ‘darling child’ over the years. With several controversies such as his ant-vaccine stance or his constant feud with the audience and chair umpires, Djokovic has copped the negative attention of the media over the years. This created the major myth that he is unfriendly with the media and that they (especially the Western media) are biased against him. In a recent act of kindness, Djokovic smashed the myth.

It involved a reporter for Eurosport, talking to him about the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. Novak Djokovic was speaking to a female journalist, who found herself in a fortunate position to be wearing Djokovic’s jacket. The Eurosport reporter was interviewing Djokovic outdoors, on what was an elevated area beside the Monte Carlo Country Club courts.

At that elevation, at this time of the year, Monte Carlo, Roqueburne-Cap-Martin can get very cold, with temperatures dropping below 15* Celsius as well. As the lady was feeling cold, Djokovic acted as a gentleman and gave her his jacket.

“I’m lucky enough to be with Novak, who is a gentleman, because it’s very cold here. You would think its super hot,” said the reporter.

View on Website

This kind gesture goes a long way in proving Djokovic is far from the negative image many media houses have painted him over time. While a lot of controversies Djokovic caused himself, other rumors and stories unfortunately painted him in a much more negative light. Djokovic was friendly and jovial throughout the whole interview.

In the course of the interview, Djokovic touched upon points like living in Monte Carlo and how special this tournament is for him and his children who were born here, his equation with Rafael Nadal and having a ‘one final go’ at each other before retiring in French Open, and looking forward to this season of Monte-Carlo Masters. He was nothing but kind and gentlemanly throughout.

Novak Djokovic knows how to deal with the media

While on the one hand, Djokovic is kind, generous, and friendly towards the media, on the other hand, he also knows how to properly give it back when they are looking for controversies. Djokovic was asked a pointed question by media personnel during a recent press conference.

The journalist from Eurosport Italy asked, “If you’re kind of scared of facing another Italian, considering that you lost with Sinner in Australia and with Nardi in Indian Wells?”

The journalist was referring to the fact that Djokovic lost his only two matches this year against the Italians. Sinner ended his journey in the Australian Open and then Luca Nardi shocked him in the Indian Wells round of 32 encounters. With boisterous confidence, Djokovic gave the reporter a strong reply, one that befits the player with the most Grand Slams in the history of the game.

Djokovic said, “I’m not scared of anything in anybody. But I really hope that I can get the chance to play him again…”

View on Website

Djokovic was instead looking forward to another Jannik Sinner encounter. He was full of praises for the young sensation, who has taken the tennis world by storm.

This press conference took place after Djokovic defeated Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 32 clash of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these