Novak Djokovic Dragged Into Roger Federer Controversy on Supposed Andy Murray Snub, Here’s Why

Rishika Singh
Published

Images Credits: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Many Novak Djokovic superfans recently targeted Roger Federer, accusing him of ‘backstabbing’ Andy Murray by not attending his farewell ceremony on Centre Court. The ceremony featured prominent figures like Djokovic, Holger Rune, Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova, highlighting the close-knit nature of the tennis community. 

Federer responded to the backlash by publicly clarifying his absence. He emphasized his respect and appreciation for Murray, noting that his commitments had prevented him from being there in person.

However, Federer’s absence still sparked a wave of backlash from the Serb’s fans, who criticized him based on speculation and seemingly driven by a desire to undermine him. Some of the comments on X read:

Many fans simply chose to ignore the fact that Federer participated in the video tribute played during Murray’s farewell. Despite this, accusations of ingratitude circulated widely, with claims that Federer’s PR team worked overtime to maintain his image.

Federer reiterated his heartfelt sentiments in the tribute, aiming to dispel the narrative that he had intentionally snubbed Murray, who had gone out of his way to attend his own farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Such negative comments though, spoil the name of the sport and are not in sync with Djokovic’s current equation with Federer. The rivalry that once defined their interactions, has evolved into mutual respect and admiration.

Even Djokovic himself would likely disapprove of the hostile comments from some of his fans. Both legends have publicly expressed their respect for one another. Federer recently stated that he wants Djokovic to break all tennis records because he thoroughly deserves it. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also reiterated that he will always be there for the Serb if he needs him.

As Federer and Djokovic continue to contribute to the sport, their evolving relationship has set an example of sportsmanship and the importance of valuing the fraternity over personal differences. One user on X caught the essence of their bond perfectly.

All in all, it just seemed to be a case of misguided speculations and Federer was quick to provide them with clarification to avoid any bad blood with his former contender and close friend, Murray. 

