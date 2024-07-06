Novak Djokovic Dragged Into Roger Federer Controversy on Supposed Andy Murray Snub, Here’s Why

Many Novak Djokovic superfans recently targeted Roger Federer, accusing him of ‘backstabbing’ Andy Murray by not attending his farewell ceremony on Centre Court. The ceremony featured prominent figures like Djokovic, Holger Rune, Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova, highlighting the close-knit nature of the tennis community.

Federer responded to the backlash by publicly clarifying his absence. He emphasized his respect and appreciation for Murray, noting that his commitments had prevented him from being there in person.

✈️Whilst speaking to ESPN, Roger Federer says that he flew into London to watch Andy Murray’s doubles match on Thursday, but already had a prior commitment at the time the match was scheduled, and was flying during the match. Thinks he may be there for the Murray-Raducanu… pic.twitter.com/CKd7NjOKoH — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) July 5, 2024

However, Federer’s absence still sparked a wave of backlash from the Serb’s fans, who criticized him based on speculation and seemingly driven by a desire to undermine him. Some of the comments on X read:

This doesn’t make sense. He flew in but had a commitment so flew out? — Puneet (@TennisPuneet) July 5, 2024

Bull shit. If it was Nadal last match would he had done same thing? No then he would have dropped everything. This shows what are his priorities. Dissapointing — The is Nole (@nams_saggi) July 5, 2024

Always disgusting @rogerfederer , Novak true GOAT saved tennis from him pic.twitter.com/dd7Hntriwb — maysidFun (@maysidFun) July 5, 2024

What new my friends?. Feder cares about himself. He does what PR people tells him to do. He dresses like the stylist tells him to. — Srb T. (@srtopalski) July 6, 2024

Many fans simply chose to ignore the fact that Federer participated in the video tribute played during Murray’s farewell. Despite this, accusations of ingratitude circulated widely, with claims that Federer’s PR team worked overtime to maintain his image.

Federer reiterated his heartfelt sentiments in the tribute, aiming to dispel the narrative that he had intentionally snubbed Murray, who had gone out of his way to attend his own farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Such negative comments though, spoil the name of the sport and are not in sync with Djokovic’s current equation with Federer. The rivalry that once defined their interactions, has evolved into mutual respect and admiration.

Even Djokovic himself would likely disapprove of the hostile comments from some of his fans. Both legends have publicly expressed their respect for one another. Federer recently stated that he wants Djokovic to break all tennis records because he thoroughly deserves it. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also reiterated that he will always be there for the Serb if he needs him.

As Federer and Djokovic continue to contribute to the sport, their evolving relationship has set an example of sportsmanship and the importance of valuing the fraternity over personal differences. One user on X caught the essence of their bond perfectly.

I tried to explain although a lot of people thought otherwise. Never underestimate the bonding power of rivalry. These guys are all legends and they do not take each other lightly. There’s real love and respect. As they say on the streets, game recognizes game. — Tennis Blazer (@TennisBlazer) July 5, 2024

All in all, it just seemed to be a case of misguided speculations and Federer was quick to provide them with clarification to avoid any bad blood with his former contender and close friend, Murray.