Has Novak Djokovic Put Himself in a Catch-22 Situation After Accepting Saudi Arabia Exhibition Match Invite?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz recently signed up to participate in an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia later in the year, according to several media reports. They have faced tremendous backlash for their decision. Djokovic, especially, has borne the brunt of criticism.

This is not the first time Novak Djokovic has agreed to play a friendly fixture in Saudi Arabia. In December 2018, he was set to clash against Rafael Nadal in the Middle Eastern country. It was called off with the official reason being Nadal’s ankle injury. However, it was largely believed that the assassination of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a few weeks prior to the tournament was the real reason behind the event being cancelled.

Novak Djokovic supporting Saudi Arabia sends mixed signals

Novak Djokovic is not afraid to speak up for his and others’ rights. He created the PTPA to represent the players’ rights and fight injustices on their behalf. He is one of the loudest voices when speaking out against the system and its inadequacies.

The way Djokovic stood by his anti-vaccination stance, even if it meant getting booted from a Grand Slam, shows that he is not someone who would bow down to pressure. Hence, his readiness to play an inconsequential exhibition match in Saudi Arabia comes as a huge surprise. Saudi Arabia is infamous for not upholding women’s and human rights and squashing voices opposing the regime. This presumably goes against Djokovic holding ethics as a priority otherwise.

The Saudi Arabian government is frequently accused of sportswashing, following their heavy investments in soccer and golf. The oil-rich nation has been condemned for using its money to increase the focus on its sporting activities, glossing over its alleged wrongdoings. Djokovic’s support of Saudi investment and involvement in tennis makes him agree with ATP for a change, so for him vowing to challenge their authority at the same time is confusing to an extent.

The ATP has been accused by Djokovic of conflict-of-interest, taking decisions that may not often be in the favour or consent of players. By agreeing to participate in the Riyadh match, the Serb could risk losing credibility as the players’ spokesperson against the ATP as it is not just money that has run the game for years. It is also where the money comes from that matters and sponsors have backed tennis for years regarding to the same.

One of the many complaints Djokovic, and even Alcaraz, has raised against the ATP is the packed schedule spread across the globe. The duo chose to skip many tournaments in 2023, citing tight scheduling. The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup is scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 December 2023.

Their opting to play an exhibition event two days before the 2024 United Cup is coming across as hypocritical to many in the tennis community. One can only wonder if there was some external obligation or pressure on them that they had to cede to.

Many high-profile players have turned down big-money exhibition offers in the past. Roger Federer previously refused to play in Saudi Arabia in a similar showcase tournament. While in 1980, John McEnroe rejected an offer to play an exhibition game in South Africa because of the government’s apartheid policy.

How rich is Djokovic? Legend’s net worth and career earnings

Djokovic is a legend not only because of his impeccable silverware collection but also because of his glorious earnings from the sport. He holds the record of having won the most prize money in the history of tennis. For singles and doubles combined, he has raked in $175,281,484. He made $38.4 million in 2023, of which $25 million were off-court earnings, as per Forbes. The 24-time Grand Slam winner’s net worth is an estimated $240 million, making him one of the richest tennis players.

With such overflowing coffers, Novak Djokovic is well-positioned to not play the exhibition fixture in Saudi Arabia. While he cannot be vilified for exercising his choice, one can hope he comes forward with a clear statement explaining his reasons. Many players look up to Djokovic and will need to hear from him why, despite all the reasons, he opted to participate in the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup.