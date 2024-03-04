How To Get To Indian Wells 2024 Venue: All About The $77,000,000 Worth Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates after winning a point in his quarterfinal match as he defeated Nick Kyrgios (AUS) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) hits a shot in his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Indian Wells Masters is held every year on the outdoor hard courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is at 78-200 Miles Ave, Indian Wells, CA 92210. Bus and taxis are the best ways of how to reach the Indian Wells 2024 venue.

The answer to how to reach the Indian Wells 2024 venue is surely not a subway or metro rail network due to Indian Wells mainly being a desert. However, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is easily accessible by car or bus. The nearest bus stop is Washington at Fred Waring, a walk of less than 5 minutes. Sunlight Transit buses 7 and 700 have this stop on the route. Further details with exact stops and timings can be found on their website. A single ride costs $1 for an adult and passes for 1 day, 10 days, and 31 days are also available. Minors, senior citizens, veterans, and disabled patrons have reduced fares.

All taxis and ride-sharing companies operate in the region. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden has a designated pick-up and drop-off zone for Uber, Lyft, taxis etc., close to the North Gate entrance. Some hotels also offer complimentary shuttles to the venue of the ATP 1000 tournament. These include Renaissance Esmeralda, Hyatt Regency, Miramonte Resorts, and Homewood Suites. More hotels provide this facility and these are less than 2 miles from the venue.

The venue for the first Masters tournament of the year has nine match courts, including the 16,100-seater Stadium 1. This is the second-largest tennis stadium in the world. It costed $77 million USD to build and was opened in March 2000 and has been the venue for the Indian Wells Masters since. Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina, Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova-Katerina Siniakova are the reigning champions.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer lead the charts with five titles each, the latter reaching a whopping nine finals. Meanwhile, nine women are joint-holders of the record on the WTA side with two titles each. This includes the likes of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Steffi Graf.

How much is the Indian Wells 2024 ticket price?

Ground passes start from $10 per person for the early rounds. Reserved stadium tickets range from $35 to $1200 during the initial days, rising to $3000 for the final. Further details and suite/VIP bookings are available on the website.

Who is playing in the Indian Wells 2024?

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and more will play. Additionally, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will also return. Nearly all big ATP and WTA stars will feature in the Indian Wells event.

Which are the 5 top restaurants in Indian Wells?

The Nest, Vue Bar & Grill, Lantana, Nobu, and Eureka! are joints worth checking out.

How far is the Palm Springs Airport from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden?

The nearest airport to the town is the Palm Springs International Airport. It is about 16 miles (approximately 20-25 minutes) away.

How to get to Indian Wells from Los Angeles?

At a distance of around 120 miles, the Indian Wells venue is less than a 2-hour drive from Los Angeles. Alternatively, public transport would require guests to change metros/trains and buses more than a couple of times.