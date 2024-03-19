Novak Djokovic Has The Fun Life As Unseen Pictures of Serb Vacationing on Beaches of Miami With Friends Revealed

Novak Djokovic might have withdrawn from the Miami Open, but it has not stopped the Serbian from enjoying himself in Miami. The 36-year-old owns a house in Miami and often stays there to relax and spend time with his family. Now, after a disappointing Indian Wells tournament, the Serbian has been spotted enjoying the beach in Miami and spending time with his friends.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic lost to Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells and decided to take some time off. The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the Miami Open, which is scheduled to begin on March 20, 2024. Djokovic admitted that he is picking and choosing the tournaments to compete in as he looks to be physically fit for the season ahead.

Now 36, Djokovic is at the twilight of his career and has been trying to manage his workload. However, after a disappointing start to the season, Djokovic will hope that this break will rejuvenate him. A Facebook user, ‘The Djoker Card’ uploaded some pictures of Novak Djokovic enjoying himself on the beach. Also. the Serbian was seen smiling along with his friends, as he enjoyed some down time away from tennis.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic to miss the Miami Open 2024

Novak Djokovic has announced that he will miss the Miami Open in 2024. The Serbian star is fit to play, however, has decided to look after his body. In his social media post, Djokovic added that he is balancing his professional and private life by taking a break.

Novak Djokovic is assured of being the World No.1 regardless of who wins the Miami Open 2024. However, Carlos Alcaraz has closed the gap on the Serbian after his Indian Wells triumph and could get closer with a Miami Open win. If Alcaraz completes the ‘Sunshine double’, he would win cut the gap with Djokovic to 280 points.

Carlos Alcaraz will defend 650 points in Miami, as he made it to the semi-final last year in 2023. Despite not competing in Miami this year, Djokovic will start the clay season as the World No.1.