Novak Djokovic Inspires Chess Grandmaster Who Broke Magnus Carlsen’s All-Time Record: “Can Never Forget 2019 Wimbledon Final”

Jul 14, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) leave the court after the trophy presentation for the mens final on day 13 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Chess grandmaster Gukesh D recently broke a massive record held by none other than Magnus Carlsen by becoming the youngest player ever to surpass an Elo rating of 2750 at just 17 years of age. In a recent interview, the teenager revealed that he looks up to Novak Djokovic for inspiration in one particular aspect that is key to exceling at chess.

Tennis and chess are similar in some ways, none more so than both games requiring mental sharpness at all times while playing. While the physical aspect of tennis may be missing in it, chess requires one to not just be intellectually supreme but also mentally tough at all times. So it comes as no surprise that Djokovic is an inspiration to a promising young talent in chess.

Novak Djokovic saving match points against Roger Federer can never be forgotten

Back in 2019, the Wimbledon final produced a treat for the ages for fans across the globe. The top two seeds, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer made it through to the final to set up a blockbuster championship match. A win for the Swiss would have meant a 21st Major and he was just a point away from making that a reality too. Alas, he could not get over the finish line and would end up finishing his career with a Grand Slam tally of 20.

While Federer’s loss was painful and heartbreaking, even for neutral fans just given the nature of it, Novak Djokovic’ win was awe-inspiring. Facing two match points against one of the best serves and likely the greatest grass court player ever, the Serb held his nerve, went with the most courageous options and came out triumphant. His mental fortitude was already a thing of beauty before that but it went up a league after the win. And it’s not just tennis players who have taken inspiration from it but also chess grandmasters.

Gukesh D recently mentioned Djokovic and his display against Federer at that historic final as a moment that he will never forget. The Indian teenager will look to draw inspiration from it as he continues his quest to become one of the best in the world.

“I can never forget how he (Djokovic) saved two match points to win the 2019 Wimbledon final (against Roger Federer).”

Gukesh will certainly need to keep his focus and display a mental toughness similar to Djokovic as he looks to qualify for next year’s Candidates tournament.

Is Djokovic close to retiring?

In an interview recently, Novak’s father Srdjan expressed his wish for his son to retire by the end of 2024. He believes Nole has achieved everything he ever wanted to and that it is time to look at other things apart from tennis. While there is certainly a lot of sense in what he said, especially as a father who wants his son to enjoy life outside of tennis, Novak’s decision on retirement will likely be purely based on how well he fares in the next season.

Djokovic has never tried to hide his wish to have the biggest records to his name. If in 2024 it is apparent that he can continue winning the Majors for another year, he will most certainly keep plying his trade. One doubt many fans seem to have is whether he will lose his motivation with Federer now out and Nadal looking increasingly likely to retire soon. But perhaps Carlos Alcaraz can be the motivating factor for the Serbian moving forward.