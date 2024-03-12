mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Makes Massive, Hilarious Rafael Nadal Goofup While Answering Tricky ATP Tour Question: WATCH

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Novak Djokovic Makes Massive, Hilarious Goofup About Rafael Nadal

September 13, 2010; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB), left, and Rafael Nadal (ESP), right, pose for a photo after the men’s singles final of the 2010 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The popularity of Rafael Nadal knows no bounds. Even as the Spaniard is out of the Indian Wells 2024, owing to persistent issues due to injury, his reputation precedes him. In a video on Instagram, shared by the BNP Paribas Open page, that’s doing the rounds, many famous female tennis players name ‘Rafael Nadal’ as their preferred choice of ‘Mixed Doubles’ partner. When it’s Novak Djokovic’s turn, the Serbian too names him and quickly realizes his mistake.

Probably going with the flow, Novak Djokovic names ‘Rafael Nadal’ as his preferred mixed doubles partner. He immediately realizes his goof-up and bursts out laughing. In that spirit, Djokovic quickly apologizes to Nadal and says that it was a simple mistake and that he wasn’t trying to be funny.

“Uh! Nadal,” said Djokovic. After being rectified, he followed, “Oh Mixed Doubles! (laughs) I didn’t hear the ‘Mixed Doubles’. Sorry Rafa, no it was, it was not a joke, I just didn’t hear.”

Some of the other female stars who mentioned the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s name are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula. Although the video was turning out as a tribute of sorts for Nadal, it was Djokovic’s mistake that caught the attention of the tennis world and it spread like wildfire.

A look into Rafael Nadal’s ‘Doubles’ and ‘Mixed Doubles’ career

Rafael Nadal has been offered to play ‘Mixed Doubles’ in exhibition matches before. In 2022, he accepted an invitation to play mixed doubles from Argentine legend Gabriela Sabatini. It was Sabatini who challenged Nadal on Instagram, which the Spaniard politely accepted. He found it difficult to find a partner for Casper Ruud, his opponent at the time.

In another event, a charity match for Ukraine, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek teamed up for a mixed doubles match against John McEnroe and Coco Gauff. It was a peace exhibition match that raised awareness and provided aid on humanitarian grounds to those people who were affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It was a dream-come-true moment for Swiatek to partner with Nadal, but for her, to help those in need in Ukraine was more important.

View on Website

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek won the match 10-8 in the end in a tie-breaker. These are two of the rare occasions where Nadal played mixed doubles. His doubles career otherwise, is bright and illustrious. He won an Olympic gold in 2016 and has won 11 career titles. It includes 5 Davis Cup wins, and 3 ATP World Tour 1000 Masters.

While he is out of tennis now indefinitely, including the Miami Masters, Rafael Nadal could be back at the Roland Garros.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these