Rafael Nadal Reacts to Ultimate Tribute as Daniil Medvedev Uses ‘S’ Word for Him

Daniil Medvedev is in awe of the dream return that Rafael Nadal has had to the ATP Tour. In a post-match press conference, the Russian couldn’t stop lauding the 22-time Grand Slam winner. However, while commenting on Nadal’s resurgence from a competitor’s point of view, Medvedev was honest enough to reveal that he was “scared” ahead of a potential quarter-final encounter.

Merely a week after suffering a loss at the Barcelona Open 2024 against Alex de Minaur, Rafael Nadal was successful in getting a monkey off his back in a rematch of sorts in Madrid. In a bout that lasted for 122 minutes, Nadal defeated the Australian 7-6, 6-3.

Following a straight-sets victory over the World No.11, the entire tennis community was impressed with Rafa’s performance. Daniil Medvedev was among the numerous individuals to express his honest opinions on the King of Clay’s return. Honestly admitting that he was ‘scared’ of going up against the Raging Bull, especially on clay, the World No.4 was also excited to see just how much more could the Spaniard improve.

“No matter which form Rafa is in or how he is feeling, when he steps, especially on clay… you’re still scared. You’re still scared of Rafa who wins like 80 matches and loses 1… It’s like that. We are still afraid of him. Every day he will feel better. It will definitely be very dangerous… Watching his progress will be as fun for the fans as it is difficult for the rest of the players,” Medvedev said.

Upon being showered with lofty praise from his competitor, Rafael Nadal expressed his appreciation by liking Tennis TV’s Instagram post that contained the clip of Medvedev’s interview.

This isn’t the first time that Medvedev disclosed being scared of facing Nadal on clay. Back in 2023, the Russian reiterated his words:

“But, yeah, I will be honest, I’m scared to play Rafa on clay. In a way I want to try it, and for sure I will fight to win, but that must be scary to go out against Rafa on clay,” he said, per Marca.

Also having a losing head-to-head record against the GOAT contender, the Russian will not be the most confident as the two are projected to face in the quarterfinals because of being in the same half of the draw.

How Can a Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal Quarter-Final Happen at Madrid Open 2024?

Having defeated Darwin Blanch and Alex de Minaur, Rafael Nadal has clinched a spot in the third round of the Madrid Open 2024. Nadal is now likely to overcome Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in Round 3 and either Jiri Lehecka or Thiago Monteiro in Round 4.

Whereas, Daniil Medvedev won his opening-round clash against Matteo Arnaldi to enter the third round. Up next for Medvedev is Sebastian Korda and should the Russian defeat the American, his fourth round opponent is projected to be the big-serving young American, Ben Shelton.

In that case, Medvedev would surely be the favorite entering the battle against Nadal. However, Rafael Nadal will fancy his chances having won each of their last two duels. Additionally, with the home crowd backing him up, Nadal could orchestrate an upset.