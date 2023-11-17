“Novak Djokovic Has Lesser Motivation”: Fans Give Jannik Sinner Vote of Confidence to Win ATP Finals Following Rune Victory

Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) at the net after their match on day 12 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner defeated Holger Rune on Thursday and guaranteed Novak Djokovic’s qualification in the semifinals of the ATP Finals. The Italian beat Rune in three sets in a topsy-turvy clash. The win meant Sinner finished No.1 in the group followed by Novak Djokovic in second spot.

Djokovic faced wildcard replacement, Hubert Hurkacz in his last match of the round robin stage. The Serbian won the first set in a tie-break, but lost the second set to the Polish star. This meant that Holger Rune would have qualified for the semi-final had he beaten Sinner in the night match. Novak Djokovic needed a big favor from the Italian who helped the Serbian qualify.

There were doubts amongst Djokovic’s fans whether or not Sinner will play to his full potential, knowing that he has already qualified. Also, Djokovic will be a big threat going forward for the Italian and a defeat against Rune would have eliminated the Serbian. However, Sinner proved all the doubters wrong by playing to his full limit and beating Rune in the process.

After his win, the tennis community feels that Sinner is now the favorite to win the ATP Finals. The Italian has the support of his home crowd and is looking in great touch. The Italian said that he wanted to win against Rune to take forward his positive intent from his win against Novak Djokovic. He further added that he likes to have some pressure and that gets the best out of him. This mentality has led to people believing in Jannik Sinner again and making him to favorite for the tournament.

Fans on social media back Jannik Sinner for ATP Finals glory ahead of Novak Djokovic

The tennis community took to social media to express their thoughts on Sinner’s dominant performances so far. The Italian has topped the group and registered wins against Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune. Fans believe that with the backing of the home crowd and current form, the Italian is the favorite for the ATP Finals title. Some fans even believe that Jannik Sinner has higher motivation to win his title, than Novak Djokovic.

