Why Wasn’t Pete Sampras As Celebrated As Archrival Andre Agassi in the United States? 14-Time Majors Champion’s Statement Reveals Answer

Pete Sampras was the best player of his generation and is often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. Despite having witnessed significantly more success, Sampras wasn’t half as celebrated as Andre Agassi was. This is because, as per Sampras, he chose to be merely a tennis player and not a “celebrity”.

Advertisement

Pete Sampras won 14 Grand Slams, 64 tour-level titles, and was the World No.1 for 286 weeks. Whereas, Andre Agassi won fewer Grand Slams (8), and fewer tour-level titles (60), and was the World No.1 for a lesser period (101 weeks). Despite Sampras being far superior among the two, it was Agassi who received more of the limelight.

While “The Punisher” enjoyed being a celebrity – rocking different hairstyles, and having the media focus on him, among others, Sampras focused on being the best tennis player he could be.

Advertisement

“I let my racquet do the talking. That’s what I’m all about really. I just go out and win tennis matches,” Pete Sampras said.

“People know me. I’m not going to produce any cartwheels out there. I’m not going to belong on Comedy Central. I’ll always be a tennis player, not a celebrity,” he said, per Sportskeeda.

Agassi was certainly the more successful one, off the court, in terms of endorsements and popularity. However, their head-to-head meetings between the four lines reveal that Pistol Pete was the better player. In 34 meetings across their careers, Sampras was the one to emerge victorious in 20 ties.

Despite the difference in their popularity, it is worth noting that their net worths in 2024 are not too far off from each other. In fact, Sampras has managed to make $160 million approximately, despite being away from the off-court glamorous life. On the other hand, Agassi is said to worth more than $175 million in 2024.