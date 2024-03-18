Carlos Alcaraz Taunts Journalists With Trademark Smile Over Being Asked Similar Question Twice After Defeating Jannik Sinner At Indian Wells 2024: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a thrilling match at the Indian Wells 2024 semi-final. The Spaniard would be happy to finally get one over the Italian after losing the last two matches against Sinner. After his win against Sinner, Alcaraz was tight lipped when asked indirectly about the tactics he used to defeat the Italian.

Speaking to the press after his match, Alcaraz rather dealt with the question tactfully with his sense of humor and flashing his trademark smile. Alcaraz admitted that he could face Sinner again in Miami and would not want to disclose his tactics too soon.

“We have played a few times already and we know each other. We did not play with a lot of speed and played more slowly in this match. I am not gonna say my tactics in case I play against him in Miami, but I felt we played today a bit differently.”

Even when it came later in the press conference on being asked to comment on Daniil Medvedev and Tommy Paul, Carlos Alcaraz repeated the same words with a laugh that he could not reveal what he exactly is thinking of planning to defeat any one of them in the final. He was quoted as saying –

“Well, they have totally different styles. If I play against Daniil, I know how I will have to play against him. I’ve played many times, final against him last year. I know my tactics against him, sorry can’t tell you guys that. Against Paul, I have played few times against him.. I got to be ready for both and let’s see what happens.”

Carlos Alcaraz set to face Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev played each other in the final match of the Indian Wells 2024 on Sunday at Indian Wells. Alcaraz won the match to defend his title from 2023, 7-6, 6-1 against Medvedev. The Spaniard is finding his form again after a difficult few months. Now, Alcaraz leads Medvedev 4-2 in head-to-head, and both the players could again clash mostly in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2024.