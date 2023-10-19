Novak Djokovic Once Ironically Predicted Rafael Nadal Will be the GOAT of Tennis

After Novak Djokovic bagged his 24th Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal conceded that the Serb had overtaken him in the GOAT debate. As the Spaniard missed the entire 2023 season, his rival took the opportunity to go past him by winning 3 Majors to become the man with the most Grand Slam titles. However, over a decade ago, Djokovic had tipped Nadal to become the best player ever.

Djokovic was a late bloomer and Nadal had already won 9 Majors before the Serb won his second. But after the World No.1’s turnaround from 2011 onwards, he scaled new heights and dominated tennis. He had four seasons where he won three Grand Slam titles. Despite Djokovic’s boost after the turn of the last decade, Nadal always matched up or was ahead of him, keeping the rivalry ticking.

When Djokovic picked Nadal over Federer in 2010

The then-World No.3 and one-time Slam winner Djokovic recorded an ‘upset’ win of sorts over Roger Federer in the US Open 2010 semi-finals to meet Rafael Nadal in the finale. The Spaniard was chasing a career Grand Slam and the third Majors title of the year. Nadal downed Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to become only the seventh man in history to win all Slam tournaments at least once in his career. 2010 marked an incredible comeback to his best tennis for Nadal after a difficult 2009 season.

After his defeat, Djokovic graciously praised his rival, saying he could become the best player ever. He compared Nadal to Federer, by claiming that the latter is more successful because he has been an active player for longer. He clarified that the Swiss has an immense legacy and is also one of the best in the world. However, Djokovic opined Nadal is improving every year and could be the greatest if he maintains his fitness for the following few years to come. He said with his career Grand Slam, Nadal proved that he was the best player in the world and not Federer (via The Guardian).

“On the other hand, Nadal is just proving each day, each year that he’s getting better. He’s so mentally strong and dedicated. If he physically holds out the next five, six, seven years – I don’t know how long he’s going to play – he has the game now for each surface, and he has won each major. He has proven to the world that he’s the best in this moment.”

Nadal coyly accepted the praise. He hesitated to agree with Djokovic’s belief that he was improving with each passing year.

“I think I improved my tennis a little bit, but is not a radical change, no?”

The Grand Slam tallies after the 2010 US Open for Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer stood at 1, 9 and 16, respectively. A tectonic shift in the power dynamics was seen after that tournament in New York. Djokovic won three Grand Slams in 2011 to kickstart an era of domination, winning 23 Majors since then to Nadal’s 13 and Federer’s 4. He and the Spaniard became foremost rivals. Despite not being great friends off the court, they maintained a high level of respect for each other’s achievements.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic – Tennis’ best-ever rivalry

The Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic debate has not let the GOAT discussion die down. Federer, who himself has a fair claim to that tag, had his say after Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam at the 2023 French Open. The 20-time Majors winner said while what the Serb achieved was ‘gigantic’, it is difficult to say who is the GOAT as long as Nadal is still active. Djokovic has called Nadal his biggest rival, who returned the favour by saying the World No.1 was his toughest opponent.

Nadal (22) may not be able to match Djokovic’s Grand Slam count (24) but he holds many records and achievements that make his case for the GOAT title. The duo are so neck-and-neck in the race, even their head-to-head stands at a narrow 29-30 in favour of Djokovic. Set to return in 2024, Nadal will hope to get a win or two over his eternal rival to tilt the scale in his favour. Djokovic, however, is in the form of his life and will not make it easy for his nemesis.