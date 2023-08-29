“They Put the Americans on the Big Court”: Holger Rune Refuses to Blame Scheduling for US Open Loss

World No.4 Holger Rune fell to a shocking first-round defeat against Roberto Carballes Baena at the US Open 2023. The match was played on a smaller side court, something that had irked the Dane quite a bit when it was announced but Rune refused to use the court allocation as an excuse for his loss. Rune also admitted that having played in France a lot where French players are often given preference for the bigger courts, it did not surprise him to see more Americans play in the bigger stadiums.

The US Open has many Americans participating, all scheduled to play on bigger courts than Rune’s Court 5. The Dane had his share of complaints about this, given he is ranked higher than all the local players; however, he did not blame that factor for his first round loss.

Holger Rune refuses to pin US Open upset on Court 5

Rune was one of the favorites to make it to the quarter-finals from his end of the draw. However, he stumbled at the first hurdle, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Carballes Baena. Seeded fourth for the US Open, he was expected to get a bigger and more high-profile court. But the organizers scheduled him to play on Court 5, a smaller court in between a cluster of minor courts. Rune expressed his unhappiness with a sarcastic tweet, posting a site map of the US Open.

After the loss, though, Rune refused to use Court 5 to justify his defeat. He said that while it was not hard to play on there, it was different as he was closer to the fans. He added he faced no problems with the court but just was not expecting that he would have to play there. The young star also said that the ATP gives higher-ranked players better courts, but the US Open did not follow suit.

“It’s not difficult, but it’s different. You’re more close to all the people. It’s a nice atmosphere. So, I mean, it’s no problem with the court. I just didn’t expect to play on that court. “I feel like it’s normal. I mean, as best as you get in the ranking, it’s more, you know, benefits you should get with playing in better conditions. So I think that’s a normal way and it’s also how ATP, like, it’s how they do with all the players. But they didn’t do it with me here. That’s obviously disappointing, but not going to blame the court on the loss.”

With the World No.4 crashing out, the US Open becomes more intriguing. The 20-year-old is set to fall down the ATP rankings. World No.63 Carballes Baena, on the other hand, will receive a boost and will look to build upon his momentum.

Respect the decision to allot Americans the big courts, says Rune

Rune said that he asked for an explanation from the organizers about allotting him Court 5. He was told that the big courts were scheduled to host the American players. The Dane was fine with the call, saying he fully respects it. He added that his objection did not work since it was not as if the bigger courts were given exclusively to Americans.

“Yeah, of course I tried to get an explanation, and obviously they said what we all know, that they put the Americans on the big court, which is totally fine. I mean, I’m used to play a lot in France where they do that. So I respect that 100%. “That’s not only the case here, that it’s only Americans playing on the big courts. That card didn’t really work. Then you try to ask more questions and they don’t answer you. It’s a little bit tough.”

Local hopes like Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will constantly be under the scanner at the US Open. Rune’s premature exit makes their journey a bit easier. The Americans will hope no further issues like Rune’s Court 5 controversy pop up again.