Nick Kyrgios’ Influencer Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi Sparks Pregnancy Rumor With NYE Post

Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi spent New Year’s Eve in Sydney, Australia. Hatzi posted a picture of the couple on social media of the two celebrating the occasion in style. The model wished her followers but the picture sparked a lot of pregnancy rumors.

Nick Kyrgios is seen holding his girlfriend’s stomach, which could mean that Hatzi is pregnant. The comments section on Instagram were filled with fans speculating about a possible pregnancy announcement by the duo. Kyrgios and Hatzi have been together since December 2021 and often post pictures with each other.

Hatzi’s New Year 2024 post with Nick Kyrgios got social media buzzing for sure. The couple have been serious about their relationship, with Nick Kyrgios even hinting once at having kids soon with Hatzi. The Australian was on his Instagram live with his girlfriend when he jokingly admitted that they might have kids next year.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi had love at first sight

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi co-incidentally met on social media and quickly connected with each other in person. Kyrgios and Hatzi recently moved into an apartment together in 2022. While talking for ESPN, Hatzi admitted that it was love at first sight when Kyrgios came to her door to buy a mirror she was looking to sell. The couple went out a few times after that before going official in early 2022.

Talking to the Daily Telegraph, Kyrgios admitted that Hatzi is the one for him. The Australian tennis star thinks that he had his far share of ups and downs in life but is now settled with Hatzi. The couple are often seen together during tours and matches. Since 2021, Hatzi has been seeing in the stands, cheering for Kyrgios at the French Open and Wimbledon. They were also seen in Break Point Season 1, the Netflix documentary which covered lives of tennis players on the ATP and WTA Tours.

“She is definitely the one, I am in love with her and she is an amazing person. We go through ups and downs together but I love her to bits.”