“Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal Are the Best”: Tennis Stars as GTA 6 Characters Has Fans Smacking Their Lips

Rockstar Games recently released a trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), a game that will be launched in 2025 and is already generating great excitement. The trailer has already gained more than 1 million views with fans from all over the globe excited to get a glimpse of the new game. GTA was released 10 years ago in 2013.

Now, even the tennis community on X has joined in the GTA 6 hype. A recent picture on X went viral which showed famous tennis stars as GTA characters. Fans were impressed with the art work and gave their opinion on the same. Tennis fans were delighted to see two players as GTA 6 characters in particular, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were both given a gangster look in the fan art. Both the tennis superstars looked very much like their real selves. Roger Federer was made to look like a cop while Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka played the female leads of the game.

Novak Djokovic dominance and GTA 6 hype worldwide clash

Take Two claims that the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold an astounding 410 million copies to date. According to Wedbush analyst Nick McKay, the game’s predecessor GTA 5 and its current online multiplayer expansion have made close to $10 billion in sales. Although GTA 5 was released ten years ago, it is still famous amongst the gaming community. The game has even added online play, which has attracted even more users and increased the sales as well.

GTA 6 will be based around the fictional Vice City, similar to Miami. Not only have the makes made the game similar to Miami, but also tried to add the same characters that can be found in the city. After being released, the trailer gained 2.2 million likes on YouTube within about 30 minutes.