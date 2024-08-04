Andy Murray’s Act of Relief in Front of Billie Jean King at Olympics Goes Viral, Fans Call Him ‘Relatable’

Andy Murray’s retirement has been one of the most discussed topics at the Olympics. This is even though Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battled it out for the gold medal on August 4. To top it all, Rafael Nadal was knocked out early and unexpectedly, Qinwen Zheng and Donna Vekic clinched medals in the women’s singles edition.

Despite his loss alongside Dan Evans in the men’s doubles quarterfinals to Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, Murray chose to stay in Paris. He was spotted in the stands with the legendary Billie Jean King, enjoying another sport.

What stole the show, though, was Murray’s love for Great Britain and donuts. The camera caught him munching on a donut while cheering, instantly making him a fan favorite once more. He was seen watching the women’s gymnastics event, sitting next to the all time great, Billie Jean King.

Who knew @andy_murray just like all of us at home eating donuts and watching the women’s gymnastics so relatable #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Lhiz44y3aC — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 3, 2024



Fans couldn’t get enough of this down-to-earth moment, declaring Murray even more relatable as most normal sports enthusiasts would also munch on a favorite food of theirs, while enjoying the sport being presented to them.

Andy Murray eating doughnuts and looking nervous might just be the highlight of his Olympic journey pic.twitter.com/s75JTTGQjD — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 4, 2024

His journey in the Olympics has been nothing short of a hallmark event. However these little anecdotes from Murray proves that despite being one of the best players in tennis, he is just a regular guy who enjoys his donuts and dad jokes.

Andy Murray makes waves on social media

It doesn’t end here. In another viral moment, Andy Murray’s social media bio change from “I play tennis” to, “I played tennis” and tweet, “I never even liked tennis anyway” sparked widespread discussion. Fans lauded him for his sense of humor and showed their appreciation for this tennis legend.

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024



This witty remark is a testament to Murray’s unique sense of humor, which will be remembered fondly. As fans eagerly await news of his next venture, Murray continues to captivate the tennis world even off the court.

These reactions highlight just how much Murray’s relatability and humor have endeared him to the public.

Andy’s humour is unmatched pic.twitter.com/lP8e9ntzkm — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 4, 2024



A few more of the comments read, “Andy Murray’s honesty and humor are what make him stand out. Can’t wait to see what he does next!” Another added, “Murray’s bio change is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year. We need more of this!”

Even though his competitive tennis days have ended, Murray’s charm and influence are still going strong. Fans can’t wait to see what he does next, knowing that whatever it is, he’ll keep inspiring and entertaining us all.