What is Yuan Yue’s Net Worth?

Yuan Yue is a Chinese tennis player who has taken the tennis world by storm after winning the ATX Open 2024. As it became her first WTA title win ever, Yue Yuan’s name is on everyone’s tongue. With that in mind, here are some details about Yuan Yue’s net worth.

Advertisement

Yuan Yue’s Net Worth $3 million USD (Estimated value) DOB 25-Sep-1998 Age 25 Nationality China Marital Status Unmarried Occupation Tennis Professional Prize Money $1,096,469 USD Sponsors Adidas, Yonex, Babolat

Yuan Yue’s net worth is a net combination result of her prize money earnings and her income from endorsement deals. In her 5-year-old tennis career, Yuan has earned $1,096,469 USD from tennis prize money earnings. The rest is from her endorsements.

For her ATX Open win, Yuan got a prize money of $35,250 USD. This gave Yuan Yue’s net worth a big boost. She defeated fellow Chinese player Xiyu Wang 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the final to win the trophy.

Advertisement

What is the Yuan Yue ranking?

The Yuan Yue ranking is 49th in the WTA women’s singles world rankings.

How many WTA titles have Yuan Yue won?

Yuan Yue has won only 1 WTA title so far. The ATX Open 2024 win is her first WTA title.

What is Yuan Yue Instagram account?

The Instagram account of Yue Yuan is “yuan___yue”.

What is Yuan Yue’s nationality?

Yue Yuan’s nationality is Chinese. She was born in Yangzhou, China.

Where will Yuan Yue play next?

Subject to fitness, Yuan Yue might be playing next in the BNP Paribas Open i.e. Indian Wells 2024.

Advertisement

Post her ATX Open 2024 win, Yuan Yue entered the top 50 rankings on the WTA Tour for the first time in her career. Besides her first WTA title win, Yuan Yue was also a semi-finalist at the 2024 Brisbane International. Her first-ever WTA Tour final was at the 2023 Korea Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula.