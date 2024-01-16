Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Fans Cite Latest Ben Shelton Comments to Call Novak Djokovic ‘Immature for a 36-Year-Old’

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia greets Ben Shelton of the USA after a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

21-year-old Ben Shelton and Serbian Novak Djokovic are both through to the next round of the Australian Open. However, before that, a certain controversy erupted between the two, originating at the 2023 US Open. After Djokovic mocked the 21-year-old with his celebration, Shelton refused to hit back at him during the AO. This earned him respect and adulation from fans and also gave leeway for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fans to criticize Djokovic even more.

During the US Open last year, Djokovic felt that Shelton had disrespected him with verbal jibes during their semi-final match. Djokovic blew away his young opponent in three sets by 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). At the time, Djokovic said that he simply loved Shelton’s celebration and emulated it. Only later did he reveal that it was borne out of disdain for Shelton’s attitude.

Nevertheless, Shelton handled it then with class and he is handling it now with class. Something that the fans noticed both then and now. At the time, he simply called it a form of flattery and brushed it off, and even now he refuses to hit back at the 36-year-old.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fans, who’ve not always taken kindly to Djokovic’s antics, are blasting him online for going after a new, fresh player whilst being a legend himself. ‘Hypocrite’ is the common sentiment reverberated throughout their comments since Djokovic himself has been involved in numerous controversies.

From the Australian Open to Rolland Garros to the US Open, Djokovic has always tussled with hecklers, often calling them “Shut the f*ck up”. He also recently made a bold reveal how Federer and Nadal didn’t like him initially and why he isn’t as celebrated in the tennis community as those two. This further fueled fans to bash him online.

After dismissing the whole Djokovic feud, Shelton made a very subtle and classy reply to the Serbian. In the same interview, Shelton also claimed that Federer is his favorite player of all time and Nadal helped him with tiny secrets to the game. He made no mention of Djokovic.

There could be a potential Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic again

From Section 1 of the AO, Djokovic, and Shelton won their first draw comfortably to move to the Second Round. While it took four sets for Djokovic to beat Dino Prizmic, Shelton beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the first three sets. The score was 2-6, 6-7 (2-7), 5-7.

Shelton, at World Rank 16, was way ahead of the Spaniard Agut who stands at Rank 72, going into the game. The commentator summed up Shelton’s dominance over Agut beautifully after the completion of the second set.

“Ben Shelton absolutely toying with RBG”, he said on air.

Shelton’s next match is against local player Christopher O’Connell. With a slightly better ranking (68) than Agut, it is fair to expect a better fight from O’Connell. However, Shelton’s form, of late, has been impeccable. O’Connell had a tough First Round against Cristian Ignacio Garin Medone, winning it in the fifth set. With the two of them having never faced each other, Shelton would like to get off against him on a good start.