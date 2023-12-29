‘Animal Lover’ Novak Djokovic Accused of Copying Roger Federer & Carlos Alcaraz After Latest Quokka Selfie in Australia

When tennis players travel to Australia at the start of each calendar year to kick off the season, they often look to explore the natural, aesthetic beauty of the country as well. Not many get the opportunity to enjoy and explore Down Under due to the pressure of either having to qualify or do well in tournaments or the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic has displayed a newer side of his to fans recently by clicking himself with the popular Australian animal called a ‘quokka’ by visiting Rottnest Island near Perth, which is one of the venues for the United Cup 2024.

This post on Novak Djokovic from ATP Tour’s TennisTV account on social media has attracted a lot of views and comments. There is a school of thought from neutrals and Djokovic supporters alike that there is nothing odd about the World No.1 doing such a thing, especially when being in Australia. In the past, the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also posted pictures of themselves on social media after doing the same thing and received positive vibes from their fans.

However, many fans have slammed Novak Djokovic for lacking originality. They believe that Djokovic is copying Federer blatantly due to a similar angle and for taking a selfie. On the other hand, fans have surprisingly to an extent, also pointed out that the Serbian is wearing a bucket hat, something which his new gen rival, Carlos Alcaraz made into a fashion statement more so in 2023. So perhaps Djokovic has taken a cue from Alcaraz too, like Federer according to them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTV/status/1740652125732958260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In fact, the Australian Open combined the quokka selfies of the ‘Big Three’, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, making it a fans delight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1740642539391291475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here are some fan reactions on the Djokovic selfie –

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PirateBarba/status/1740685233127862616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fednanen/status/1740681379342434477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/prophetspoison/status/1740696140776128760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BHouda9/status/1740686915085767137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vango4life/status/1740702143944839220?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Yessrao/status/1740667177378963874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cromwell_MM/status/1740665399770042832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ummairrrr/status/1740724552513265841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jojogotschwifty/status/1740673337133846836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jt22145225/status/1740663484537528699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ULalafell/status/1740653898011206020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CalcioOnesto/status/1740661043708449278?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Novak Djokovic has big love for animals and shows it with videos

Novak Djokovic has dogs at his Monte Carlo residence, with his wife Jelena also being a dog lover. They are named Tesla and Pierre. Djokovic makes them travel with him, having once famously done so back in January 2020 at the Australian Open.

Djokovic posted videos of him playing with his dogs, presumably in between training and has also posted pictures of theirs when he is on holiday on separate occasions. The Serbian is authentic with his choices as he also follows a completely plant-based diet too, which does not contain any animal nor even animal-derived products for consumption.

So perhaps, accusing Novak Djokovic of copying people, that too his competitors for just a selfie with an animal, might be either way off the mark and was to a huge extent, uncalled for.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BBjvlojzP41/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmy4WTQAcGh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1220340355008270338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw