Novak Djokovic Trumps LeBron James But Trails Simone Biles in Forbes Most Influential Athletes List

Novak Djokovic waves to fans as he enters Court 3 to practice for the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Sunday, August 13, 2023. Djokovic, a two-time W&S Open champion will play in his first tournament in the United States since 2021 and his first W&S Open in four years. Image Credits: © Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a brilliant 2023 not only on-court but off it too. The Serbian dominated the men’s tennis throughout the year, earning a healthy amount of money in process. According to the recently released Forbes Most Influential Athletes list, the Serbian is ranked third in the world. Apart from his tennis, the Serbian is also known for his charity work and foundations. Novak Djokovic even trumped Basketball superstar LeBron James to take up the number third spot on the list. The Serbian is joined by a fellow tennis star Jannik Sinner who has taken up the seventh spot in the list.

2023 was a remarkable year for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian superstar was the talk of the tennis community as he continued his remarkable form throughout the year. The 36-year-old was one set away from completing a Calendar Slam as he won Australian Open, French Open and the US Open, and lost the final of Wimbledon.

The Serbian may divide opinion for his off-court beliefs, but there is no doubting that Djokovic is one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Djokovic has got in trouble in the past for his reservations against the Covid vaccine and that has dented his reputation. However, his on-court brilliance has seen him at number three in this illustrious list.

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner represent tennis in Forbes list

In the recent list of Most Influential Athletes of 2023, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner have found a spot. The three tennis superstars all enjoyed great season in 2023, winning respect from the fans. Novak Djokovic finished at number three in the most influential list, closely followed by Iga Swiatek at number 5. Although the young Polish star only won one Grand Slam title, she was a fan favorite throughout the year. Also, the Pole finished higher than Soccer legend Lionel Messi, who finished eighth in the list.

Jannik Sinner finished at number seven in the Forbes list. The Italian enjoyed a great season, not only bursting onto the scene, but also beating Djokovic a few times. The American rising star Jaime Jaquez Jr. topped the list as number 1, followed by Simeone Biles.