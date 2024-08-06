Novak Djokovic’s Old Interview in Which He Joked About Being ‘Very Humble’ Goes Viral After Olympics Win

With Novak Djokovic having completed tennis by achieving everything there is to achieve, a past video of him is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the Serbian star can be seen joking about how there was nothing left for him to accomplish in the sport.

The video, officially released by ATP, was taken during a one-on-one conversation with Novak. The interviewer can be seen asking the 24-time grand slam champion what was the one title he wanted to win badly and doesn’t have yet. The 37-year-old’s immediate response was to say that he has achieved everything.

However, he immediately came up with an apology, realizing the comment might display him as arrogant. He then followed up with a joke about his response and said how humbly he responded to the question, leaving everyone in the room in splits, including himself.

However, at that time Djokovic had not won an Olympic gold medal, the only thing that was missing from his trophy cabinet. Nole was able to achieve that as well on Sunday as he became the oldest tennis player to clinch an Olympic gold, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Novak’s Olympic Victory at 37

Djokovic waited for 4 Olympics and 16 years to finally be able to win an Olympic gold for his country and be able to complete his career golden slam. With this, he became only the fifth player to achieve this feat and entered the elite club with Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams.

Both Novak and Carlos put up a great show for tennis fans at the Roland Garros on Sunday. None of the players was able to break the other one’s serve, pushing the two sets to a tiebreaker. Both ended in Novak’s favor, resulting in a heartbreaking loss for the Spaniard.

With the victory, a lot of people from the tennis world have declared the Serb the undisputed GOAT of tennis. This can also result in an extension of his career beyond 2025. Earlier, the 7-time Wimbledon champion wasn’t having a very successful season, which also included a knee injury.

The injury forced him to bow out of Roland Garros, followed by a final loss to Alcaraz in Wimbledon. With this decline in performance, it was expected that he might retire soon and hang his boots by the end of next year. However, with the victory and newly found encouragement and zeal, the tennis legend might decide to continue playing, though it will majorly depend on his fitness.