Novak Djokovic’s Old US Open Presser Goes Viral After ‘Goooood Night’ Taunt at Wimbledon Crowd: WATCH

What would a Grand Slam be without a tussle between Novak Djokovic and the crowd? Despite coming off his knee surgery into this Wimbledon, the Serbian has looked in great shape as he blew Holger Rune out of the water. After the match, Djokovic addressed some loud jeers by the crowd in a distasteful manner. It also reminded fans of his previous encounter with the media at the 2021 US Open.

Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16 match, in which several members of the crowd started chanting “Ruuuuune”. It was their way of supporting Holger Rune, while also cleverly booing Djokovic. The rhyme of Rune and boo did the trick for them.

Novak Djokovic, who isn’t any stranger to crowd mocking and booing him, caught the crowd members’ cleverly disguised boos and addressed them headfirst. He spoke at the on-court interview about how some disrespectful people tried to upset his game. Djokovic got back at them in a cold manner.

To those who wanted him to lose, Djokovic said, “Gooooood Night” to them. It was his way of getting back at the people who mocked them. Djokovic’s behavior, while lauded by many, also reminded people of his 2021 US Open press conference.

At the 2021 US Open, Djokovic faced Holger Rune for the first time and beat him 6-1, 6-7 (6-5), 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 128. During the game, something similar happened when Djokovic read the crowd’s cheering of ‘Rune’ as ‘boo’, not unlike the 2024 Wimbledon. When confronted about the same in the post-match press conference, Djokovic said he didn’t know what they were saying and he thought they were booing.

Owing to his recent Wimbledon antics, his video from the 2021 US Open is going viral. Many are criticizing him for not being able to digest when a younger opponent does better than him. Although that might not be the case, several Djokovic haters certainly believe he gets salty whenever anyone showers support upon his opponents and not him.

Novak Djokovic Might be the GOAT, But is He One of the Most Beloved Athletes?

With 24 Grand Slams to his name, and still actively playing the sport and trying to win more titles, Novak Djokovic is regarded as one of the GOATs of tennis. But is he one of the greatest athletes in the world of sports? It begs the question only because of how his career has been repeatedly maligned with controversy after controversy.

He has a charming persona off-court, as vouched by many, but despite that, Djokovic remains one of the most disliked personalities in the world of sports. His many on-court behaviors and interactions with the media have left a stain that some of his detractors just won’t let go.