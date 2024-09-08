“Taylor Swift Cheering For Taylor Fritz!”: Commentator Goes Berserk After American No.1 Wins Thrilling Point in Set 3

The stars were present on Sunday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the US Open 2024 men’s championship encounter between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. Among the multiple famous figures present in the stands was popstar Taylor Swift. Following an impressive point won by the American, Swift was impressed. The commentator hilariously pointed out the same.

The final clash was an underwhelming contest that began with Sinner clinching the first two sets in merely 1 hour and 17 minutes. However, the third set started on an electric note. During the set’s second game, at 0-0, the two stars indulged in an entertaining point.

Taylor Fritz trying to turn the tables on Sinner early in the third set! pic.twitter.com/VdCvveIodc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

The World No.1 was comfortably in control of the point. However, playing some incredible defense, the Californian somehow managed to go up 15-0. Swift was part of the thousands of supporters clapping. Engaging in a wordplay on the two celebrities’ names, the commentator said:

“Taylor Swift cheering for Taylor Fritz.”

Considering that fans and even announcers often get confused over the two names, the comment passed on from the final resulted in a six-year-old clip resurfacing on social media.

Fritz was mistakenly referred to as Taylor “Swift”

Taylor Fritz participated in the Boodles Challenge 2018. Apart from indulging in a memorable nail-biting contest against Juan Martin del Potro, Fritz also went viral on social media from an incident that occurred in the post-match interview.

The emcee at the Stoke Park in London made a huge error, referring to Taylor Fritz as Taylor “Swift”. The American didn’t seem to be livid. Instead, he politely corrected the interviewer.

Fritz has often been asked for his opinion on the megastar. Earlier this year, he revealed how he wasn’t a “Swiftie” but did appreciate her music from time to time.

“I wouldn’t say it’s on my playlist, but I can appreciate some Taylor Swift… I think my favorite would probably be ‘Our Song.’ I like Taylor Swift back in the country days a lot,” Fritz said.

Unfortunately, Swift wasn’t able to bring any luck to Fritz. Putting up an uninspired performance, the now World No.7 suffered an embarrassing 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 straight sets loss in his first Grand Slam final appearance.