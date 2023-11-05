“An Excuse in Case Novak Djokovic Gets Defeated”: Fans Trolled Serb for Using “Tactic” in Win at Paris Masters

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic had to come from behind to beat an in-form Tallon Griekspoor in the Paris Masters. The Serbian lost the first set before winning the next two to advance into the next round of the competition. The 36 year-old is aiming to win the Paris Masters, which would get him a step closer to retain his number 1 ranking in the world.

Novak Djokovic is chasing a record extending 40th ATP Masters 1000 in Paris. The Serbian is now the heavy favorite to win the Paris Masters, after Carlos Alcaraz is knocked out in early rounds. However, the 37 year-old is expected to face competition from Daniil Medvedev and other top ranked players.

Speaking to the media after the game, Djokovic had revealed the health problems that he has been facing during the tournament. The 24 times Grand Slam winner admitted he has been spending more time in toilet than on court. Djokovic has been dealing with stomach problems in recent times.

“Honestly, I’ve been spending more time in the toilet than on the tennis court for several days now. I’m dealing with stomach problems and I’m not quite feeling myself.”

After losing the first set against Griekspoor, the Serbian superstar took a medical break before returning to court. This caused irritation amongst the Parisian crowd who booed the 36 year-old. Novak Djokovic used to boos as a motivation to win the match in three sets.

Although Novak Djokovic has elaborated on his health issues, not all tennis fans are satisfied. Many people took to social media to express their opinion about Djokovic’s health issues and called it an excuse. Twitter was filled with mixed opinions about Djokovic’s health confession.

Novak Djokovic set to face familiar opposition at Paris Masters

Having defeated the defending champion Holger Rune in the quarterfinal of the Paris Masters, Djokovic engaged in another three-set battle with Andrey Rublev in the semifinal. The Serb maintained his record of never having lost in the final four of the Paris Masters, seeing off his Russian opponent after losing the first set, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5.

The World No. 1 will now face a resurgent Grigor Dimitrov for the 40th Masters title of his career, while his Bulgarian opponent is playing in only his second Masters final.