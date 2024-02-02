Pickleball Slam 2 Tickets: Prices, Where to Buy From, Live Streaming, Schedule and Timings of Andre Agassi-Powered Event

Apr 2, 2023; Hollywood, FL, USA; Andre Agassi (left) returns a shot as teammate Andy Roddick watches during the Pickleball Slam doubles match against John McEnroe (not pictured) and Michael Chang (not pictured) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Pickleball Slam 2 is set to thrill the crowds in the United States in a few days time. The event first held in 2023 is back for the second edition with more players set to participate in it. The Pickleball Slam 2 tickets are generating a lot of interest among the fans.

Advertisement

The main event of the Pickleball Slam 2 tournament will be the doubles match between Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf vs John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. In the last edition of the tournament, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi played together, much to the delight of the fans in Florida. Now, with Maria Sharapova and Steffi Graf added to the roster, the Pickleball Slam 2 tickets are in major demand.

The Pickleball Slam 2 is set to kick off on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium near Fort Lauderdale in Florida. The Pickleball Slam 2 is set to be telecasted on ESPN and Fubo in the United States starting 8.30 PM local time. Pickleball Slam 2 ticket prices start at $49.00 and go upto $857.00, with the tickets available on TicketSmarter.

Advertisement

The first Pickleball Slam event in 2023 was a huge success among fans. John McEnroe and Andre Agassi won the tournament and took home $1 million in prize money.

Now, with the Pickleball Slam 2 having even more famous tennis stars with 43 matches, fans are sure to have a blast. Both Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova are famous in the US. The two former women’s champions are not only known for their tennis talent, but also their personality off-court. The Pickleball Slam 2 tickets are set to go on sale shortly before the event takes place.

After Pickleball Slam 2 tickets, Miami Masters Pickleball tickets expected to go on sale soon

These are exciting times for pickleball in the United States. The Miami Masters organisers recently announced that pickleball will be as a separate event parallel with the main tennis event. Many fans are not happy with the decision, even as tickets are expected to be sold out.

Although American celebrities such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have bought pickleball teams in the United States. Nick Kyrgios is another name to co-own a pickleball team with Naomi Osaka.