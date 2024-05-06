2 Reasons Why Andre Agassi’s 1994 US Open Win Remains Much Talked About Even After 30 Years

Very few American tennis players have tasted success like Andre Agassi. Throughout his career, Agassi gave audiences several iconic moments, none more spectacular than the 1994 US Open final. It was Agassi’s first-ever US Open title. The sheer expression of joy and surprise on his face upon winning was priceless.

30 years later, the US Open and Agassi collaborated to relive that moment. The score was 6-5 in the final set when Agassi hit one across the court. Michael Stitch, his opponent, failed to reach the ball.

That was when a young Andre Agassi, with facial hair and his iconic mullet, holds his face in disbelief. Amidst the thunderous cheer in Flushing Meadows, Agassi could sense that his life was to change for the better.

US Open wrote on Instagram, “There’s nothing like that winning feeling. Andre Agassi’s first US Open title was one to remember!”

Andre Agassi has his fair share of fans on Instagram and they too expressed their happiness at this moment of nostalgia –

Andre Agassi defeated Michael Stitch by 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 in the final. While the world knows about Goran Ivanisevic’s 2001 Wimbledon win as a wildcard entry, Agassi’s 1994 US Open win was no small feat. This is because Agassi was unseeded going into that tournament. Besides overcoming Guy Forget, Andre Agassi had to beat 5 seeded players to win the trophy.

He beat 12th-seeded Wayne Ferreira 7-5, 6-1, 7-5 in the third round, and 6th-seeded Michael Chang 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in a stunning 5-set fourth round encounter.

Agassi’s quarter-final was against the 13th-seeded Thomas Muster, who he beat 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-0, and his semi-final was against 9th-seeded Todd Martin. Agassi won that too, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. In the final, he beat Stitch.

As if that win wasn’t remarkable enough, another moment occurred after Agassi’s win which made it more iconic. Stitch went up to Agassi and picked him up to hug him in what was a gesture of the highest class. The German’s act of sportsmanship and humility won the hearts of millions of tennis fans all over the world and is remembered till date.

How Andre Agassi Reacted After the 1994 US Open Win

After Stitch and Agassi hugged it out, the American lifted the heavy silver trophy. As Agassi went to receive the trophy, his then-girlfriend and later-wife Brooke Shields was holding the camera, ready to capture the momentous occasion. After that, when an interviewer asked him if he ever played better than this, this is what Agassi had to say.

“No, I don’t think so to be quite honest. I’m still in the state of shock here. But (uhm) Wow!” said Agassi, still in disbelief. “Well when you plays guys serves 126 miles consistently, you better be returning somewhat good in order to compete out here…. I mean, coming in this tournament ranked 20 in this world, not seeded and the support that I had from all these fans here, I love you.”

After that, as Agassi held and lifted the trophy, Brooke Shields finally took a stunning photograph. Since then, Agassi has remained a cultural icon in the United States.