5 Players With the Most Consecutive French Open Semi-Final Appearances in Last 25 Years Ft. Alexander Zverev

No player has been more successful on clay over the past 3 weeks than Alexander Zverev. After winning the Italian Open 2024, Zverev has made yet another deep run at the French Open. With his latest 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur at Court Philippe-Chatrier, the German has now reached the semifinals of Roland-Garros for the fourth consecutive time.

While Sascha is often criticized for not winning a Grand Slam yet, the fact that he’s made 4 straight semi-final appearances at the French Open is a huge achievement. The only other players to emulate this accomplishment over the past 25 years are members of the Big Four – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray.

Rafael Nadal – 6

It is not surprising to see Rafael Nadal top this list. The Spaniard boasts a 112-4 record at the Grand Slam and has lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires a staggering 14 times. While Rafa did win the title 9 times in 10 years from 2005-2014, his six straight semifinals occurred more recently (2017-2022).

Barring one loss to Novak Djokovic (2021), the Raging Bull went on to win Roland Garros the remaining 5 times.

Novak Djokovic – 6

The fact that Rafael Nadal isn’t the outright owner of a French Open feat may surprise many. However, it is worth noting that Novak Djokovic is the second most accomplished player in the tournament since the 1990s.

From 2011 to 2016, Djokovic managed to make his way to the semifinals at Roland-Garros. He would go on to play in the finals on four occasions, winning the title merely once though (in 2016).

Roger Federer – 5

Roger Federer received a lot of flak for his inability to win a lot on clay. However, the Swiss legend did have his best run in the tournament between 2005 and 2009. During those 5 years, he made it to the semifinals each year, proceeded to the finals on 4 straight occasions, and won the title once (in 2009).

Andy Murray – 4

Andy Murray is the least successful member of the Big Four at the French Open. The Brit never won the title and merely made it to the finals once in his career. However, Murray witnessed his best results from 2014-2017, becoming only the fourth player (at the time) to reach the semifinals on four straight occasions.

Alexander Zverev – 4

Over the past four years, Alexander Zverev has shown incredible consistency at the French Open. With his latest win over Alex de Minaur at the French Open 2024, the German clinched his fourth consecutive spot in the semifinals. Because Zverev suffered a horrific ankle injury in 2022 at the same Grand Slam, his comeback has been inspiring.

Zverev is one of the most underrated players on clay, having won 4 ATP Masters 1000 titles on it. However, Alexander Zverev can change this narrative by winning two more matches and lift the French Open title for the first time.