Rafael Nadal Gets Weird Fashion-Related Request From Superfan On Social Media

Rafael Nadal might be missing on court action but that has not stopped the Spaniard from making an impact off the pitch. The 37-year-old is currently out of action due to an injury and is recovering at his academy. However, a recent Instagram picture posted by Nadal has gone viral for an indifferent request by a fan.

Rafael Nadal, dressed in all white, was seen working on his racquet in the picture. The Spaniard is currently practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy, preparing himself for the clay season ahead. However, the fans really loved Nadal’s outfit and were left in awe of the Spaniard’s smile. One such fan decided on comment on Nadal’s picture and made him a request to keep wearing bright colored clothes, compared to dark.

Rafael Nadal was recently spotted wearing all black for a Rafael Nadal Foundation event. However, the fan was clearly not impressed as he asked Nadal to not wear dark colors anymore. The Instagram user ‘rafaelhotdal’, commented “You look SO GOOD in bright clothes! Please, stop wearing black so often (like yesterday), you don’t need to hide anything, the opposite actually… We are waiting for you in Monte Carlo, vamos, Hotdal!!”

Also many other fans were delighted to see Rafael Nadal back in action after an injury lay-off. The Spaniard will be targeting a comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 on his favorite clay surface. In fact, recently, Nadal posted on Instagram playing tennis on clay, with a song called Monte Carlo and the post went viral in no time.

Despite his injury absence, Nadal still has a big following on social media. The Spaniard is the most followed tennis star on social media and often engages with his fans.

It will be interesting to see if Nadal responds to this request of his fan in the coming weeks.