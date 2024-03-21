5 Most Followed Men’s Tennis Players on Social Media in 2024 Ft. Rafael Nadal

The men’s tennis stars are some of the most followed athletes in the world. The tennis legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have long been fan favorites. These tennis players often interact with their fans on social media too, leading to more and more people following them.

In the age of social media however, the players have developed a habit of announcing major announcements on their social media page too. Here is the list of top five most followed men’s tennis star on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

1. Rafael Nadal (50.5 million)

Rafael Nadal is the most followed men’s tennis player on social media. The Spaniard often puts up videos of him training and preparing for matches on his account. Also, the 22-time Grand Slam champion often puts out announcements on his social media accounts that help the fans connect with him. Nadal has 21 million followers on his Instagram account. Also, the Spaniard has 15.5 million followers on X and 14 million on Facebook alone.

2. Roger Federer (42.9 million)

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players or all time. The Swiss maestro is followed on Facebook by 18 million followers. Also, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is being followed by over 12 million people on both Instagram and Twitter. After retirement, Federer often posts about his day-to-day life on his social media.

3. Novak Djokovic (33.6 million)

Novak Djokovic is one of the most famous athletes of all time. The Serbian superstar has posted pictures with Lionel Messi and Neymar on his social media, adding to his already high followers list. Djokovic is followed by over 14 million people globally on Instagram. Additionally, the Serbian has more than 20 million followers on other social media platforms combined.

4. Andy Murray (9 million)

Andy Murray is the last member of the ‘Big Four’ and finds himself on No.4 in the most followed list. The British star is at his best on Twitter where he often engages with the fans. Murray is followed by 3.5 million followers on X. Also, Murray has more than 5 million followers on his other social media accounts.

5. Carlos Alcaraz (5.8 million)

Carlos Alcaraz is the latest star in men’s tennis. The flambuoyant Spaniard is already making a name for himself despite being just 20 years of age. Alcaraz has already broken into the world number 1 ranking and has a bright future ahead.

The Spaniard is followed by more than 4 million people on his Instagram account. Also, Alcaraz has more than 1 million followers on his other social media accounts. However, these numbers will only increase with Alcaraz challenging for more trophies and seeing his mass appeal along with many brand endorsements.